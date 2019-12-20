Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 20 December 2019

Rob ten Hoedt non-executive director of Fagron

The Board of Directors of Fagron has decided, following the advice of the nomination and remuneration committee, to co-opt Rob ten Hoedt as non-executive and independent director of Fagron.

Koen Hoffman, chairman of the Board of Directors: “We are pleased to welcome Rob ten Hoedt on the Board of Directors. With his broad and international management experience and extensive background in the medical technology industry, he will be a valuable addition to our Board.”

The appointment of Mr. Ten Hoedt is subject to approval by the next general meeting of shareholders of Fagron.

Rob ten Hoedt (1960)

Rob ten Hoedt is President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and member of the Executive Committee of Medtronic (www.medtronic.com). Ten Hoedt has held numerous international sales, marketing and general management positions in the medical technology industry and has been with Medtronic since 1991. He is also chairman of the board of Medtech Europe, the European trade association for the medical technology industry. Ten Hoedt, who has Dutch nationality, obtained a bachelor’s degree in commercial economics at the HEAO school for higher education and a master’s degree in marketing from the Netherlands Institute of Marketing (NIMA).

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For further information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:

Rob ten Hoedt non-executive director of Fagron

