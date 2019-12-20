PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 20, 2019

Jérôme Michiels co-opted to Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors

Bureau Veritas , a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, today announced Jérôme Michiels’ co-optation to the Group’s Board of Directors.

During the December 19, 2019 meeting of the Bureau Veritas SA Board of Directors, Stéphane Bacquaert tendered his resignation to the Chairman of the Board, Aldo Cardoso. This resignation took effect at the end of the meeting.

The Board of Directors thanked him for his contribution to the Board over the past 11 years.

In light of his departure, the Board moved – at the recommendation of the Nomination & Compensation Committee – to co-opt Jérôme Michiels, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Wendel Group, to the Board on the same day. Jérôme Michiels will serve on the Board for the remainder of Mr. Stéphane Bacquaert’s mandate, until the end of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place to review the 2020 fiscal year statements.

The next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, which will take place on May 14, 2020, will officially consider the ratification of this co-optation, in accordance with the provisions of Article L225-24 of the French Commercial Code.

Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Bureau Veritas SA Board of Directors, stated, "I am delighted that Jérôme Michiels has agreed to join the Bureau Veritas Board of Directors. Jérôme Michiels, who already possesses a wealth of knowledge on the company, brings solid experience in strategy and M&A to the Board.”

Jérôme Michiels’ Biography

Executive Vice-President, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Operational Resources at Wendel Group . Director of Stahl.

Jérôme Michiels was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Wendel Group on October 1, 2015. He is also the Director of Operational Resources. Jérôme is a member of Wendel's Management Committee and a voting member of the Investment Committee.

Jérôme Michiels joined Wendel at the end of 2006 as Investment Director, and was promoted to Director in January 2010. He was appointed Managing Director on January 1, 2012, and joined the Investment Committee. From 2002 to 2006, he was a chargé d’affaires with the investment fund BC Partners. Prior to that, he worked as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group from 1999 to 2002, carrying out strategy projects across Europe, particularly in the fields of distribution, transportation, telecommunications and financial services. He is a graduate of HEC.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 77,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit https://bureauveritas.com

