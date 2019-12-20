Honkarakenne sponsors Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén on her journey to the Tokyo Olympics

PRESS RELEASE 20 December 2019

Honkarakenne is co-sponsoring windsurfer Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén on her journey to the Tokyo summer Olympics of 2020. Outside her sporting career, Petäjä-Sirén, who will represent Finland in the RS:X windsurfing class at the Olympics, is an architect at Honkarakenne. As part of their partnership, Tuuli will design a log cabin collection inspired by the natural landscape of the Finnish archipelago. The collection will be launched in early 2020.

Petäjä-Sirén won silver medal at the London Olympics of 2012 and came tenth at Rio in 2016. In addition to competitive sailing, this Olympic medal winner has qualified as an architect and began work for Honkarakenne in 2017. Tuuli's architectural work is currently on hold as she focuses fully on preparing for her fourth Olympics.

"We congratulate Tuuli on being selected for the Olympic team! We want everyone at Honkarakenne to back Tuuli's bid for an Olympic medal, supporting her in every way we can during her journey. Windsurfing is strongly connected to respect for nature and ecological values, which are also important to us at Honkarakenne,” says Sanna Huovinen, Vice President - Marketing at Honkarakenne.





"I've always been interested in ecological building - my family and I live in a log building. As an architect, I draw inspiration from Finnish nature. I am glad to be able to combine two passions in my life: windsurfing and the design of log buildings," says Petäjä-Sirén.

In the production of log buildings, Honkarakenne follows the principles of ecological sustainability from the raw material stage to the finished building. Honkarakenne is committed to using only sustainably grown wood from PEFC-certificated forests. All of its buildings are made to order at a factory located in Karstula, Central Finland. The company's operations are ISO 9001 quality certified and production is in accordance with the ISO 14001 environmental standard.

Additional information:

Images can be downloaded at https://honka.com/media

Sanna Huovinen, Vice President - Marketing, Honkarakenne Oyj, +358 (0)40 1978 707, sanna.huovinen@honka.com

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka® brand. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. The house packages are manufactured in Finland and the company’s own factory is located in Karstula. In 2018, Honkarakenne Group’s revenue was EUR 48.9 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.fi