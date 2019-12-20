Friday, 20th December 2019

Swiss Life Asset Managers France recently signed a commitment to purchase the future global head office of ENGIE, located in La Garenne-Colombes, a natural extension of La Défense.

The zero-carbon building complex boasts exceptional features, and will offer a very high-quality work environment to employees.



Jointly developed by ENGIE and Nexity, the complex will comprise six buildings of six to seven stories each, for a total floor area of 135,000 sq.m and an excellent level of performance and services. The eco-site was designed by architecture firms SCAU, Chaix & Morel et Associés and Art & Build, with landscaping by Base. Delivery is planned between the second quarter of 2023 and the end of 2024.

“Swiss Life Asset Managers is very pleased to accompany ENGIE in this project, a cornerstone of ENGIE’s zero-carbon strategy, with 100% green energy on-site as well as a park spanning nearly 2 hectares and 10,000 sq.m of balconies. This development is perfectly in step with the values of Swiss Life Asset Managers, a driving force behind the sustainable development of the cities of tomorrow,” announced Frédéric Bôl, CEO of Swiss Life Asset Managers France.

“This project will be the showcase of the ENGIE Group’s zero-carbon strategy. We are very pleased to have an investor like Swiss Life on board with our project. Designed as an inclusive community, harmoniously connected to the city and open to local residents, the eco-site will represent the city of tomorrow. For our employees, it will be a unique community and an accelerator of our culture of working together, promoting external interaction and internal collaboration,” said Pierre Deheunynck, Executive Vice President of ENGIE.

“Nexity – just like ENGIE, through its business lines – has a strong identity in making sustainable cities. We are ahead of the curve in zero-carbon cities, first and foremost because we strongly believe in this vision for the future and also because we think it will give us a considerable competitive edge. We developed and offered ENGIE a ground-breaking partnership to design its future head office. In its decision to invest in the project, Swiss Life has joined us in this ambition, and we are very proud to have them on board,” said Véronique Bédague, Deputy CEO of Nexity.

The future eco-site aims to achieve HQE Excellent, BREEAM Excellent and BiodiverCity certifications for its environmental performance, as well as WiredScore Gold and OsmoZ certification for its connectivity and quality of life at work.

The district of La Garenne-Colombes, which is growing rapidly and benefits from the draw of Paris and La Défense, has already seen the arrival of a number of major companies.

The business park will be very well served by public transport, with RER Lines A and E, the T2 tram line and – as part of the Greater Paris project – the metro’s future Line 15, positioning the site 20-25 minutes from Paris’ Gare de Lyon and Gare du Nord train stations and 40 minutes from the airports.

For this transaction, Swiss Life Asset Managers was advised by Les Notaires du Trocadéro as well as Lacourte Raquin Tatar for legal aspects, and SEDRI and Barbanel for technical aspects.

Nexity and ENGIE were advised by Bazin Entreprises CMS for occupancy strategy and consulting; Les Notaires du Trocadéro; De Pardieu Brocas, DS Avocats and Gide Loyrette Nouel for legal aspects; and CBRE, JLL and Nexity Conseil & Transaction for marketing and sales strategy and consulting.

About Swiss Life Asset Managers

Swiss Life Asset Managers has more than 160 years of experience in managing the assets of the Swiss Life Group. This insurance background has exerted a key influence on the investment philosophy of Swiss Life Asset Managers, which is governed by such principles as value preservation, the generation of consistent and sustainable performance and a responsible approach to risks. That’s how we lay the groundwork for our clients to make solid, long-term plans – in self-determination and with financial confidence. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers this proven approach to third-party clients in Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the UK.

As at 30 june 2019 assets under management for third-party clients amount to EUR 71.6 billion. Together with insurance assets for the Swiss Life Group, total assets under management at Swiss Life Asset Managers stood at EUR 225.0 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers is the leading real estate manager in Europe1. Of the assets totaling EUR 225.0 billion, EUR 60.5 billion is invested in real estate. In addition, Swiss Life Asset Managers has real estate under administration of EUR 26.0 billion through its subsidiaries Livit and Corpus Sireo. Total real estate under management and administration at the end of june 2019 thus came to EUR 86.5 billion.

Swiss Life Asset Managers employs about 2300 people in Europe.

1 PropertyEU, Top 100 Investors, December 2018

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to (i) subscribe for or purchase shares, units or other financial interests in investments, or (ii) provide services. This document is provided to each recipient for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation for personal investment. This document does not necessarily cover all important topics or aspects of the topics covered. It has been prepared without regard to the financial and other circumstances of the people who receive it. Investors are advised to seek independent advice before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not representative of future performance. Investment involves risks.

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition “as a service” for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2018: 60.6 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

About Nexity

AT NEXITY, WE AIM TO SERVE ALL OUR CLIENTS AS THEIR REAL ESTATE NEEDS EVOLVE

Nexity offers the widest range of advice and expertise, products, services and solutions for individuals, companies and local authorities, so as to best meet the needs of our clients and respond to their concerns.

Our business lines – real estate brokerage, management, design, development, planning, advisory and related services – are now optimally organised to serve and support our clients. As the benchmark operator in our sector, we are resolutely committed to all our clients, as well as to the environment and society as a whole.

Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A

Nexity is included in the following indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXIFP

