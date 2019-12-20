Expanded partnership includes media rights to CEV Champions League as of 2020/21

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company (Nasdaq: WSG), and the Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) have expanded their agreement for the media rights to Europe's top volleyball events in a new long-term partnership.



The prolongation covers global media rights distribution for CEV's flagship national team events including the men's and women's CEV EuroVolley and CEV EuroBeachVolley.



It also expands to cover all club competitions including the CEV Champions League, CEV Cup and CEV Challenge Cup and all CEV Snow Volleyball events as of season 2020/21.



Philippe Blatter, Infront President and CEO said: “Volleyball remains a hugely popular sport not only in Europe but globally. Our long-term partnership with the CEV remains a special one and – with volleyball forming part of Infront's DNA – this extension provides us with an opportunity to strengthen this exciting sport in all its facets for fans, players and partners across Europe. We feel privileged to increase the scope and time of this partnership and continue our relationship with the 'volleyball family'.”



Aleksandar Boričić, CEV President said: “Infront has been a trusted partner of the CEV for many years and expanding its role reflects the positive impact they have had on European volleyball. Having the media rights to both European club and national team competitions managed under one umbrella will help create synergies between events and ensure consistent delivery at all levels.”



Hengming Yang, President and CEO of Wanda Sports Group said: “The prolongation of the CEV agreement represents the continuation of a key relationship for Infront and, by extension, Wanda Sports Group. Volleyball is a global game and with many of the sport's top stars playing on the continent, these rights hold great value for broadcasters both in Europe and around the world.”



The decision was taken by the CEV Board of Administration meeting in Luxembourg and is due to be ratified by the CEV General Assembly on February 29, 2020.

About Wanda Sports Group



Wanda Sports Group (Nasdaq: WSG) is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and The IRONMAN Group, we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.



Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world.

About Infront



Connecting fans and consumers to the greatest sports events, Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, offers everything an event or commercial partner needs to be successful. With a team of over 1,000 experts working from 45 offices across more than 16 countries around the world, Infront is equipped to tackle any challenge – be it innovative digital solutions, world-class event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales and activations or cutting-edge media production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Infront is passionate and #AllAboutSports. @infrontsports www.infront.sport.

About the European Volleyball Confederation



The European Volleyball Confederation or Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) is the FIVB supporting institution responsible for governing 56 National Federations throughout Europe and is recognised as such by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB). The CEV has the authority and responsibility for organising all European competitions in Volleyball, Beach Volleyball and Snow Volleyball. The CEV headquarters are located in Luxembourg City (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg). For further information, visit www.cev.eu.

