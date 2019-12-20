Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market by Vertical, Class, System, Industry (Defense & Security, Agriculture, Construction & Mining, Media & Entertainment), Type, Mode of Operation, Range, Point of Sale, MTOW and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAV Market is Projected to Grow from USD 19.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 45.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in commercial and military applications is one of the most significant factors expected to drive the growth of the UAV market. Improvements in flight control systems, owing to the development of sense & avoid technology, are expected to fuel the growth of the UAV market.

One of the major challenges for the growth of the UAV market across the globe is the rules and regulations imposed by various government agencies on the use of UAVs in civil & commercial applications. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has offered three pathways for the lawful use of UAVs in the US airspace, which are a Certificate of Authorization (CoA) issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for public agencies, permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the form of a special airworthiness certification for private entities, and adherence to model aircraft standards by UAV users.

Key players operating in the UAV market include General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Boeing (US), DJI (China), Parrot (France), 3D Robotics (US), and Aeryon Labs (Canada).



Based on type, the fixed-wing UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019



Based on type, the fixed-wing UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. Fixed-wing UAVs have longer endurance as compared to other UAVs, thereby making them suitable for use in commercial and military applications. Moreover, the increasing procurement of these types of UAVs for ISR, combat, and logistics operations has resulted in the growth of the UAV market. Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) and High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs fall under the category of fixed-wing UAVs. Predator and Reaper are the most commonly used fixed-wing UAVs in military applications.



Based on class, the strategic & tactical UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019



Based on class, the strategic & tactical UAVs segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. The growth of the strategic & tactical UAVs segment can be attributed to the extensive use of MALE and HALE UAVs by defense forces worldwide to obtain situational awareness for threat evaluation during combat operations.



Based on vertical, the military segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019



Based on vertical, the military segment is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. The growth of the military segment can be attributed to the increasing use of UAVs in various military applications, such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare. Resupplying, aerial refueling and air combat are some of the upcoming applications of UAVs in the military sector. UAVs reduce collateral damage while hovering, searching, identifying, and striking targets, which makes them an invaluable asset for the military, driving the growth of the UAV market.



North America is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019



The North American region is estimated to lead the UAV market in 2019. The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in this region. An increase in the defense expenditure of the US and Canada and the presence of major UAV manufacturers in North America are key factors contributing to the growth of the UAV market in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the UAV Market

4.2 UAV Market, By Range

4.3 UAV Market, By Mode of Operation

4.4 North America UAV Market, By Vertical

4.5 Strategic & Tactical UAVs Market

4.6 UAV Market, By Vertical

4.7 UAV Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Civil & Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Growing Use of UAVs in Military Applications

5.2.1.2.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Life-Threatening Military Missions

5.2.1.2.2 Increasing Use of Modern Warfare Techniques By Defense Forces

5.2.1.2.3 Increasing Use of UAVs as Loitering Munition

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of UAVs in Advanced Patrolling of Marine Borders

5.2.1.4 Exemptions Made By the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to Permit the Use of UAVs in Several Industries

5.2.1.5 Growing Use of UAVs to Counter Terrorism

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increased Deployment of UAVs to Carry Out Aerial Remote Sensing

5.2.2.2 Growing Defense Budgets of Major Economies

5.2.2.3 Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads

5.2.2.4 Use of UAVs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Proper Air Traffic Management for UAVs

5.2.3.2 Restrictions Imposed on the Commercial Use of UAVs in Various Countries

5.2.3.3 Possible Threats to Safety and Violation of Privacy

5.2.3.4 Issues With Political and Social Acceptability of UAVs

5.2.3.5 Lack of Skilled & Trained Personnel to Operate UAVs

5.2.3.6 Issues With Safety and Security of UAVs



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in UAVs

6.2.2 3D Printing of UAVs

6.2.3 Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing UAVs

6.2.4 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for UAV Navigation

6.2.5 Cloud computing-based Services

6.2.6 Endurance in UAVs

6.2.7 Development of Superior Computing Technologies for UAVs

6.2.8 Drone Payloads

6.2.9 Wireless Charging

6.2.10 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.2.11 Computer Vision

6.2.12 Machine Learning-Powered Analytics

6.2.13 Connected Drones

6.3 Product Innovations

6.3.1 Drone Taxies Or Passenger Drones

6.3.2 Refueling Drones

6.3.3 Swarm Drones

6.3.4 Spy Drones

6.3.5 Combat Drones

6.3.6 Inflatable Drones

6.3.7 IoT Drones

6.3.8 VTOL UAVs

6.3.9 Thinking Drones

6.3.10 Anti-UAV Defense Systems

6.3.11 Tethered Drones

6.3.12 Fishing Drones

6.4 Industry Use Cases

6.4.1 Inspection of Inaccessible Project Sites

6.4.2 Continuous Data Sharing for Development of Digital Twin Technology

6.4.3 Identification of Anomalous Events Through Predictive Maintenance

6.4.4 High Accuracy Data for Detection of Volumetric Changes

6.4.5 Classification and Identification of Objects of the Insurance Industry

6.4.6 Improvised Payload Capabilities for Mapping & Surveying Industry

6.4.7 Aviation MRO Assistance By External Inspection of Aircraft

6.4.8 Urbanization, Crowd Control, and Traffic Assistance Through Real-Time Data Exchange

6.4.9 Disease Control and Prevention

6.4.10 Aerial Drone Delivery

6.5 UAV Ecosystem

6.5.1 Major UAV Products

6.5.2 Level of Autonomy

6.5.2.1 Level 1

6.5.2.2 Level 2

6.5.2.3 Level 3

6.5.2.4 Level 4

6.5.2.5 Level 5

6.5.3 Maturity Mapping of Drone Technologies

6.5.4 Maturity Mapping of Commercial Drone Applications

6.5.5 Interconnected UAV Solutions

6.5.6 Country-Wise Drone Regulations

6.5.7 Drone Insurance

6.6 Patent Analysis



7 UAV Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 UAV Platforms Market, By Subsystem

7.2.1 UAV Airframes, By Material Type

7.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Light Weight UAVs is Leading to Higher Adoption Composite Material Airframes

7.2.1.2 UAV Alloys

7.2.1.3 UAV Plastics

7.2.1.4 UAV Composites, By Type

7.2.1.4.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers

7.2.1.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers

7.2.1.4.3 Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymers

7.2.1.4.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers

7.2.2 UAV Avionics, By Component

7.2.2.1 Rising Need for UAVs Equipped With Advanced Flight Control Systems and Communications System Drives Demand for Advanced Avionics

7.2.2.2 UAV Flight Control Systems, By Subcomponent

7.2.2.2.1 UAV Air Data Computers

7.2.2.2.2 UAV Autopilots/Flight Control Computers

7.2.2.3 UAV Navigation Systems, By Subcomponent

7.2.2.3.1 UAV Gps/GNSS

7.2.2.3.2 UAV Ins/Imu

7.2.2.3.3 UAV Sense & Avoid Systems

7.2.2.4 UAV Sensors, By Type

7.2.2.4.1 Speed Sensors

7.2.2.4.2 Light Sensors

7.2.2.4.3 Proximity Sensors

7.2.2.4.4 Position Sensors

7.2.2.4.5 Temperature Sensors

7.2.2.5 UAV Communication Systems

7.2.2.6 Others

7.2.3 UAV Propulsion Systems, By Component

7.2.3.1 Growing Use of Small UAVs in Commercial Applications is Leading to Increased Use of Electric Engines

7.2.3.2 UAV Engines, By Type

7.2.3.2.1 Gas Engines

7.2.3.2.2 Electric Engines

7.2.3.3 UAV Power Sources, By Type

7.2.3.4 UAV Batteries

7.2.3.4.1 Solar Cells

7.2.3.4.2 Hybrid Cells

7.2.3.4.3 Fuel Cells

7.2.4 UAV Software

7.2.4.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in Commercial Applications is Leading to Develop Industry-Specific UAV Software

7.3 UAV Payloads, By Type

7.3.1 UAV Cameras, By Type

7.3.1.1 Use of Thermal and Eo/Ir Cameras By Government & Law Enforcement Agencies for Night Surveillance is Increasing

7.3.1.2 High-Resolution Cameras

7.3.1.3 Multispectral Cameras

7.3.1.4 Hyperspectral Cameras

7.3.1.5 Thermal Cameras

7.3.1.6 Eo/Ir Cameras

7.3.2 UAV CBRN Sensors

7.3.2.1 Development of Advanced Sensors for Armed Forces to Detect Nuclear, Chemical, Biological Crises is on the Rise

7.3.3 UAV Electronic Intelligence Payloads, By Type

7.3.3.1 Wide-Scale Use of Electronic Payloads By Military UAVs in Intelligence Gathering Drives Demand for Them

7.3.3.2 Signal Intelligence

7.3.3.3 Electronic Intelligence

7.3.3.4 Communication Intelligence

7.3.3.5 Telemetry Intelligence

7.3.4 UAV Radar, By Type

7.3.4.1 Increasing Use of Portable Radars By Armed Forces Drives the Market for Them

7.3.4.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar

7.3.4.3 Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar

7.3.5 UAV Lidar

7.3.5.1 Use of Lidar is Increasing in Commercial UAV Applications

7.3.6 UAV Gimbals

7.3.6.1 Higher Adoption of Gimbal-Based Moving Cameras in Photography Applications is Driving Their Demand

7.4 UAV Data Links

7.4.1 Risks Associated With Military Data Transfer is Leading to High Demand for UAV Data Links

7.5 UAV Ground Control Stations

7.5.1 Development of Advanced Military UAVs is Driving the Need for Technologically Advanced Ground Control Stations

7.6 UAV Launch & Recovery Systems

7.6.1 Increasing Use of Catapult-Launched UAVs Drives Demand for Launch & Recovery Systems



8 UAV Market, By Class

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small UAVs

8.2.1 Advancements in Technology for Miniaturisation of Drones is Leading to Increased Use of Small UAVs in Commercial Applications

8.2.2 Nano UAVs

8.2.3 Micro UAVs

8.2.4 Mini UAVs

8.3 Strategic & Tactical UAVs

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering By Military and Law Enforcement Agencies Drives the Market

8.3.2 Close-Range (CR) UAVs

8.3.3 Short-Range (SR) UAVs

8.3.4 Medium-Range (MR) UAVs

8.3.5 Medium-Range Endurance (MRE) UAVs

8.3.6 Low-Altitude Deep Penetration (LADP) UAVs

8.3.7 Low-Altitude Long Endurance (LALE) UAVs

8.3.8 Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs

8.3.9 High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

8.4 Special-Purpose UAVs

8.4.1 Demand for Combat Drones is Increasing in Major Economies Such as China, France, Germany, US, and Australia

8.4.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVS)

8.4.3 Loitering UAVs

8.4.4 Swarm Drones

8.4.5 Lethal UAVs

8.4.6 Decoy UAVs

8.4.7 Stratospheric UAVs

8.4.8 Exo-Stratospheric UAVs



9 UAV Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Military

9.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

9.2.1.1 Development of Advanced Surveillance UAVs for Military and Government Applications By Major Manufacturers Drives the Market

9.2.2 Combat Operations

9.2.2.1 Use of Combat UAVs to Launch Precision Guided Munitions on Terrorists Launch-pads is Increasing

9.2.3 Battle Damage Management

9.2.3.1 Spending on R&D to Develop Unmanned Aerial Platforms to Reduce Collateral Damage is Increasing

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Remote Sensing

9.3.1.1 Development of High-Altitude UAVs is Leading to Increased Use of UAVs in Remote Sensing Applications

9.3.2 Inspection & Monitoring

9.3.2.1 Rising Need for Inspection & Monitoring Activities in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries is Driving Demand for UAVs

9.3.3 Product Delivery

9.3.3.1 Amazon and Dhl Starting Aerial Drone Delivery Services is Resulting Increased Demand for UAVs for Product Delivery

9.3.4 Surveying & Mapping

9.3.4.1 UAVs Equipped With Advanced Payloads are Helping Companies Reduce Operational Costs of Surveying and Mapping

9.3.5 Inspection & Monitoring

9.3.5.1 Growing Need for Aerial Monitoring in Mining Industry Drives the Demand for UAVs

9.3.6 Aerial Imaging

9.3.6.1 Increasing Use of UAVs in the Film Industry and Journalism Drive the Aerial Imaging Segment

9.3.7 Industrial Warehousing

9.3.7.1 The Use of UAVs in Automated Warehousing to Reduce Operational Time is Increasing

9.3.8 Others

9.4 Government & Law Enforcement

9.4.1 Border Management

9.4.1.1 Development of Specialized Products By Major Manufacturers for Border Management Applications is Increasing

9.4.2 Traffic Monitoring

9.4.2.1 Growing Traffic is Leading to Increasing Real-Time Monitoring Using UAVs to Track Accidents

9.4.3 Firefighting & Disaster Management

9.4.3.1 Advancements in UAV Payloads Help Enhance the Monitoring of Forest Fires

9.4.4 Search & Rescue

9.4.4.1 The Use of Small UAVs for Search & Rescue Operations By Local Police Authorities is Rising

9.4.5 Police Operations & Investigations

9.4.5.1 Use of Advanced UAVs in Crime Scene Investigation By Local Police Departments is Driving the Segment

9.4.6 Maritime Security

9.4.6.1 Growing Integration of Surveillance UAVs With Naval Fleets Across the Globe Drives the Market

9.5 Consumer

9.5.1 Prosumers

9.5.1.1 Increasing Use of Flying Cameras for Making Video Contents

9.5.2 Hobbyists

9.5.2.1 Growing Use of Toy Drones for Leisure Activities



10 UAV Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Defense & Security

10.2.1 Drones have Become an Integral Part of Military and Defense Operations

10.3 Agriculture

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Crop Monitoring, Inspection, and Pesticide Spraying Applications Resulting in the Growth of UAV Market

10.4 Logistics & Transportation

10.4.1 Postal & Package Delivery

10.4.1.1 Use of Drones in Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore for Postal Delivery is Expected to Begin

10.4.2 Healthcare & Pharmacy

10.4.2.1 Delivery of Medical Supplies Using Autonomous Aerial Drones is Expected to Commercialize in the Forecast Period

10.4.3 Retail & Food

10.4.3.1 Retail & Food Delivery is Anticipated to Adopt Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Solutions

10.5 Energy & Power

10.5.1 Power Generation

10.5.1.1 Drones Used for Inspection and Maintenance of High-Voltage Transmission and Distribution Lines is Expected to Drive the UAV Market

10.5.2 Oil & Gas

10.5.2.1 Safe and Efficient Maintenance and Inspections By Drones in Oil & Gas Plants Drive the Market for UAV

10.6 Construction & Mining

10.6.1 Data Collection of Construction Site, 3D Mapping, Environmental Management, and Stockpile Management has Resulted in the Adoption of UAV

10.7 Media & Entertainment

10.7.1 Use of UAVs for Live Streaming of Aerial Photography and Videography is Driving the Market

10.8 Insurance

10.8.1 Drone Services Widely Used for Property Review, Damage Inspection, and Insurance Claim Investigations

10.9 Wildlife & Forestry

10.9.1 Specialized Micro Drones Equipped With High-Resolution Cameras Map and Monitor Wildlife

10.10 Academics & Research

10.10.1 Use of UAVs to Examine the Level of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Monitor Pollution Levels is Increasing



11 UAV Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fixed-Wing UAVs

11.2.1 Predator and Reaper are the Most Commonly Used Fixed-Wing UAVs in Military Applications

11.3 Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs

11.3.1 Fixed-Wing VTOL UAVs are Capable of Carrying Heavy Payloads Resulting in Growth of the UAV Market

11.4 Rotary-Wing UAVs

11.4.1 Rotary-Wing UAVs are Used for Search & Rescue Operations, Precision Farming, and Law Enforcement

11.4.2 Single Rotor UAVs

11.4.3 Multi-Rotor UAVs

11.4.3.1 Bicopters

11.4.3.2 Tricopters

11.4.3.3 Quadcopters

11.4.3.4 Octocopters



12 UAV Market, By Range

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Visual Line of Sight UAVs

12.3 Extended Visual Line of Sight UAVs

12.4 Beyond Line of Sight UAVs



13 UAV Market, By Mtow

13.1 Introduction

13.2 <25 Kilograms

13.3 25-170 Kilograms

13.4 >170 Kilograms



14 UAV Market, By Mode of Operation

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Remotely Piloted

14.3 Optionally Piloted

14.4 Fully Autonomous



15 UAV Market, By Point of Sale

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

15.3 Aftermarket



16 UAV Adjacent Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Drone Analytics Market, By Application

16.2.1 Thermal Detection

16.2.2 Geolocation Tagging

16.2.3 Aerial Monitoring

16.2.4 Ground Exploration

16.2.5 Volumetric Calculations

16.2.6 3D Modeling

16.2.7 Others

16.3 Drone Analytics Market, By Type

16.3.1 On-Premises

16.3.2 On-Demand

16.4 Drone Services Market, By Application

16.4.1 Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

16.4.2 Data Acquisition & Analytics

16.4.3 Mapping & Surveying

16.4.4 3D Modeling

16.4.5 Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

16.4.6 Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

16.4.7 Others

16.5 Drone Services Market, By Type

16.5.1 Drone Platform Services

16.5.2 Drone MRO Services

16.5.3 Drone Training & Education Services

16.6 Anti-Drone Market, By Application

16.6.1 Detection

16.6.2 Detection & Disruption

16.7 Anti-Drone Market, By Technology

16.7.1 Laser Systems

16.7.2 Kinetic Systems

16.7.3 Electronic Systems



17 Regional Analysis

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Regional Contract Mapping for the UAV Market

17.3 North America

17.3.1 US

17.3.1.1 Changing FAA Regulations and the Increasing Use of Commercial and Military Drones Will Drive the Growth of the UAV Market in the US

17.3.2 Canada

17.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Licensing Requirements Restrain the Growth of the UAV Market in Canada

17.4 Europe

17.4.1 UK

17.4.1.1 Technological Advancement and Changed Regulatory Policies is Expected to Drive the Unmanned Aerial Market in the UK

17.4.2 France

17.4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Development of UAV Capabilities is Expected to Fuel the UAV Market in France

17.4.3 Germany

17.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Logistics and Delivery Services By Aerial Drones

17.4.4 Italy

17.4.4.1 Rising Demand of Uass for Border Surveillance, Intelligence Gathering, and Maritime Patrol is Expected to Lead the UAV Market in Italy

17.4.5 Russia

17.4.5.1 Increasing Spending on Procurement of Technologically Advanced Combat Drones By Russian Armed Forces

17.4.6 Sweden

17.4.6.1 Growing Procurement of UAV's for Military Applications

17.4.7 Rest of Europe

17.5 Asia Pacific

17.5.1 China

17.5.1.1 Rising Procurement of Combat Drones and Growing Use of UAVs in Commercial Application in the Country

17.5.2 Japan

17.5.2.1 Increasing Use of Agricultural Drones for Monitoring, Spraying, and Surveying Applications in Japan

17.5.3 India

17.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Military UAVs Leading to Indigenous Development of UAV

17.5.4 South Korea

17.5.4.1 Growing Use of UAV By Armed Force in Surveillance and Monitoring Applications

17.5.5 Australia

17.5.5.1 Growing Use of UAVs for Commercial Applications Such as Delivery of Food Products and Medical Supplies

17.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

17.6 Middle East

17.6.1 Saudi Arabia

17.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Armed Drones Drives the Market in Saudi Arabia

17.6.2 Israel

17.6.2.1 Increased Spending in Research & Development of UAVs for Military and Commercial Applications Drives the Market in Israel

17.6.3 Turkey

17.6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Indigenization of UAV Platforms and Subsystems in the Country Drives the Market in Turkey

17.6.4 UAE

17.6.4.1 Increasing Procurement of UAVs for Military and Law Enforcement Applications Drives the Market in the UAE

17.6.5 Rest of Middle East

17.7 Latin America

17.7.1 Brazil

17.7.1.1 Rising Use of UAVs By the Police Force to Monitor Drug Trafficking and Smuggling Drives the Market

17.7.2 Mexico

17.7.2.1 Rising Use of UAVs By the Mexican Government to Fight Organized Crimes and Carry Out Surveillance Activities Drives Market Growth

17.7.3 Argentina

17.7.3.1 Rising Demand for UAVs for Pipeline Inspections Drives the Market in Argentina

17.7.4 Rest of Latin America

17.8 Africa



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Competitive Analysis

18.3 Oem Competitive Leadership Mapping

18.3.1 Visionary Leaders

18.3.2 Innovators

18.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

18.3.4 Emerging Companies

18.4 Startup Competitive Leadership Mapping

18.4.1 Progressive Companies

18.4.2 Responsive Companies

18.4.3 Dynamic Companies

18.4.4 Starting Blocks

18.5 Major Players in the UAV Market

18.6 Brand Analysis

18.7 Competitive Scenario

18.8 Investment Analysis

18.9 Leading/Emerging Drone Manufacturing Companies, By Area of Expertise

18.9.1 Next-Generation Drone Chip Manufacturers

18.9.2 Manufacturers of Drones That Capture Aerial Videos, Data, and Imagery

18.9.3 Manufacturers of Delivery Drones

18.9.4 Drone and Pilot Rental Service Providers

18.9.5 Manufacturers of UAV Hardware

18.9.6 Manufacturers of Commercial Drones

18.9.7 Manufacturers of Drones and UAV Software

18.9.8 UAV Training & Support Service Providers

18.9.9 New Product Launches

18.9.10 Contracts

18.9.11 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures



19 Company Profiles

19.1 Introduction

19.2 General Atomics

19.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

19.4 Elbit Systems

19.5 Israel Aerospace Industries

19.6 Aerovironment

19.7 Lockheed Martin

19.8 Boeing

19.9 Aeronautics

19.10 Saab

19.11 Thales

19.12 DJI

19.13 Parrot

19.14 3D Robotics

19.15 Textron

19.16 Bae Systems

19.17 Raytheon

19.18 Ehang

19.19 Eca Group

19.20 Turkish Aerospace Industry

19.21 Yuneec

19.22 Microdrones

19.23 Precisionhawk

19.24 Flir Systems Inc.

19.25 Airbus



