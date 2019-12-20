TULIKIVI CORPORATION ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2020

20 December 2019 10:00 am

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2019 financial statements release on 28 February 2020. The annual report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 23 March 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 22 April 2020.

The following reports will be published in 2020:

- interim report for January–March 8 May 2020

- half year financial report for January–June 21 August 2020

- interim report for January–September 6 November 2020





Board of Directors

Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555

