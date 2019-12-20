TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20 DECEMBER 2019 AT 10:00 AM (EET)





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sievinen, Hanna

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191219095706_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 401 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,009 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(3): Volume: 399 Unit price: 7.66 EUR

(4): Volume: 84 Unit price: 7.68 EUR

(5): Volume: 7 Unit price: 7.68 EUR

(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.68 EUR

(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.66191 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com