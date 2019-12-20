TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20 DECEMBER 2019 AT 10:00 AM (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sievinen, Hanna
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191219095706_2
Transaction date: 2019-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 401 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,009 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 399 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(4): Volume: 84 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
(5): Volume: 7 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.66191 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
