JSC "Grindeks" plans to publish its:

non-audited interim financial statement for the 12-month period of 2019 on 28 February 2020;

non-audited interim financial statement for the 3-month period of 2020 on 29 May 2020;

non-audited interim financial statement for the 6-month period of 2020 on 27 August 2020;

non-audited interim financial statement for the 9-month period of 2020 on 26 November 2020.

The audited separate and consolidated financial statement of Grindeks JSC of 2019 is scheduled for 30 April 2020.

Further information:

Laila Kļaviņa

Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv