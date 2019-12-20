Directorate Change

Gate Ventures PLC

ISIN Number: GB00BYX2WP92

TICKER: GATE

Press Release

December 20, 2019

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, announces that its Executive Director, Sarah, Duchess of York has informed the Company of her intention to step down from the Board with immediate effect, in order to focus on her other business and charitable interests.

The Duchess will continue to be associated with Gate in a newly created post of Global Ambassador and work closely with the Company to help with the growth and development of Gate Ventures.

Lord Michael Grade, Chairman of Gate, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sarah, Duchess of York for all her efforts. In some very challenging conditions, the Duchess has worked tirelessly alongside the Board to secure the future of the business. I am pleased she has agreed to accept the position of Global Ambassador and wish her well in the future.”

About Gate Ventures PLC:

Gate Ventures PLC, a global media and entertainment operating company, was founded in 2015 to exercise active ownership of various production platforms within film, lifestyle and theatre. Governed by senior investment profiles and prominent personas within the British entertainment sector, the board has raised over €28 million worldwide to date.

Since 2017, Gate Ventures PLC has been listed with NASDAQ First North in Copenhagen. Positions include Rise Art Ltd. (15%) Fagara in Mara, 2018 (10%), Theory of Ambitions,2018 (2.5%), Bink (4%), Ensygnia (7%), Infinity Creative Media (16%) and Gate Reality (100%).

As of 2019, the executive board of Gate Ventures PLC is comprised of Lord Michael Ian Grade, Baron of Yarmouth (Chairman, CBE), Mr. Geoffrey Stanton Morrow (CEO), Mr. Michael Sidney Linnit (CSO) and Mr. Richard James Carter (CFO, ACMA, CGMA).



