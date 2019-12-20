EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 20, 2019, 10.35 AM.



During the last quarter of the year the business has developed well both in the Wealth Management and Investor Clients segment and the Advisory and Corporate Clients segment. In addition, the general equity and fixed income markets have developed favorably. As a result, the company is specifying its outlook for 2019.

Because of the positive development, we estimate our operating profit for 2019 to be above the level of the comparison period.

Earlier we said that, because of profitable and stable development, we estimate that our operating profit for 2019 will remain at or above the level of the comparison period.



For further information:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)50 553 3000, maunu.lehtimaki@evli.com

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 13.6 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2019). The Evli Group’s equity capital totals EUR 75.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 14.9 percent (September 30, 2019). The company has more than 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016 ,2017, 2018.



