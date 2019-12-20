On 19 December, the Board of Maxima Grupė has appointed Jolanta Bivainytė, the CEO of the company, as the chairwoman of the company’s Board.

Jolanta Bivainytė has been working at Vilniaus Prekyba group since 1992. During this time, she took diverse management positions at different companies of the group. She has been the head of Maxima Grupė since May 2019.

The Board is comprised of the following members: Jolanta Bivainytė, the CEO of Maxima Grupė, Kristina Meidė, the CEO of Maxima LT, Andris Vilcmeiers, the CEO of Maxima Latvija, Jurgita Šlekytė, the head of HR of Maxima Grupė, Arūnas Zimnickas, the CEO of Emperia Holding S.A., Edvinas Volkas, the CEO of Maxima Eesti, Vitalij Rakovski, the CFO of Maxima Grupė and Vilma Drulienė, the CEO of Maxima International Sourcing and the CCO of Maxima LT.





Contact person: Monika Stonkutė, +370 608 12742, monika.stonkute@maximagrupe.eu



