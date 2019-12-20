Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tariff Trends Snapshots - 2019 Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This SnapShot service provides insight into the trends and examples of various hot topics aimed at mobile operators. Each SnapShot has approximately 30 pages filled with information, tables and charts.

SnapShot Series Includes:

Tariff Trends SnapShot 120 - Top 10 Trends for 2019 for Mobile operators worldwide

Tariff Trends SnapShot 121 - Italy - 6 months on from moving from 3 to 4 network mobile operators

Tariff Trends SnapShot 122 - Trends in Mobile Content Bundling

Tariff Trends SnapShot 123 - A survey of the rise of the Digital and Omni-channels

Tariff Trends SnapShot 124 - The latest trends in the only Spanish market where the four players sell converged services

Tariff Trends SnapShot 125 - Price Benchmark of postpaid low entry priced plans across Europe

Tariff Trends SnapShot 126 - Development of RLH (Roam like home) in the EU

Tariff Trends SnapShot 127 - Country Report: Myanmar Mobile landscape

Tariff Trends Snapshot 128 - Regional report: Nordic and Baltic mobile landscape

Tariff Trends SnapShot 129 - Regional report: Africa Mobile Trends

Tariff Trends SnapShot 130 - Latest trends in fixed and mobile convergence services and its prices



Tariff Trends SnapShot 131 - Pricing Difference in markets with 3 and 4 mobile operators

Tariff Trends SnapShot 132 - Latest trends in family mobile offers

Tariff Trends SnapShot 133 - Mobile Payments and its Future

Tariff Trends SnapShot 134 - New 5G Pricing Strategies

Tariff Trends SnapShot 135 - The Italian mobile market - a year on from Iliad entering in the Italian market

Tariff Trend Snapshots 136 - Country Report - Indian Mobile Market

Tariff Trends SnapShot 137 - Country report: France - 7 years on from when Fee Mobile launched

Tariff Trends SnapShot 138 - Latest trends in premium postpaid bundles

Tariff Trends SnapShot 139 - 5G vs. 4G deployments, pricing and speeds

Tariff Trends SnapShot 140 - Latest trends in smartphone plan bundling with devices

