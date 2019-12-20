Noerresundby, Denmark, 20 December 2019

Announcement no. 74/2019









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 13 December 2019 to 13 December 2019:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 112,417 163.44 18,372,915 13 December 2019 1,000 186.20 186,200 16 December 2019 1,000 188.00 188,000 17 December 2019 1,000 187.35 187,350 18 December 2019 1,000 187.03 187,030 19 December 2019 1,000 185.60 185,600 Accumulated under the programme 117,417 164.43 19,307,095

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 539,943 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.04% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment