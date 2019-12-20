Noerresundby, Denmark, 20 December 2019
Announcement no. 74/2019
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 13 December 2019 to 13 December 2019:
|Number of
shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction
value in DKK
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|112,417
|163.44
|18,372,915
|13 December 2019
|1,000
|186.20
|186,200
|16 December 2019
|1,000
|188.00
|188,000
|17 December 2019
|1,000
|187.35
|187,350
|18 December 2019
|1,000
|187.03
|187,030
|19 December 2019
|1,000
|185.60
|185,600
|Accumulated under the programme
|117,417
|164.43
|19,307,095
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 539,943 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.04% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
