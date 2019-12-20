Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Health Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent study on the behavioral health market provides readers an overall market outlook with the help of comprehensive assessment of the global industry. The report on the behavioral health market evaluates the landscape in terms of the historical and current market situation, and offers a forecast for the period of 2019-2027.



Readers are able to make long-term decisions pertaining to their business with the help of the key findings and exclusive behavioral health market insights included in the market study. This study also offers an evaluation of the key behavioral health market dynamics that are expected to impact the market in the foreseeable future. The behavioral health market study also offers a thorough understanding of the key industry trends and developments made by behavioral health market players. The report is bifurcated into key sections, which allows readers to gain an individual understanding of the behavioral health market.

Key Questions Answered



How much revenue is the behavioral health market expected to generate by the end of 2027? What are the key factors that are likely to drive the growth of the behavioral health market in the next five years? Which geographies are likely to offer profitable avenues for behavioral health market players? Which behavioral health market segment is expected to generate the highest revenue by 2027? What are the key strategies incorporated by key behavioral health market competitors in order to expand their market presence?

The first section in the report on the behavioral health market begins with a preface that provides a concise market glance, including its definition and scope of the study. This chapter discusses the research objectives and market highlights that allow audiences to gain a holistic market outlook. Following this chapter is the executive summary that highlights the behavioral health market aspects covered in the study. The next chapter in the behavioral health market study is the market overview that provides a glance into the market with respect to the key behavioral health market dynamics such as growth drivers, potential opportunities, and restraining factors.

The next section includes an overview of the global behavioral health market analysis and forecast in terms of volume and value. Along with market projections, this section also includes Porter's Five Force Analysis. Following this is the market outlook that discusses the regulatory scenario in different regions, along with the global reimbursement scenario. Key industry events and epidemiology overview, and other such vital insights are included in this chapter of the behavioral health market report. Following this is a detailed segmentation analysis of the behavioral health market. The assessment involves the division of the behavioral health market on the basis of disorder, service, and region. The analysis of key segments in the behavioral health market, year-on-year growth projections, and basis point share analysis included in the report further helps readers recognize lucrative areas.

The report on the behavioral health market offers an evaluation of the regional landscape of the market. Regional assessment helps market players make strategic decisions pertaining to their investments and expansion. Country-level and segment-wise analysis of individual regions helps readers of the behavioral health market report to evaluate the potential of the market in individual geographies. Supported by year-on-year growth projections, and global value and volume share, this chapter is an essential part of the report on the behavioral health market.

The report on the behavioral health market offers a holistic competitive assessment with details of the leading market players. This section elaborates the nature of the behavioral health market with the help of the market share held by leading, emerging, and new players. The unique dashboard view of the players in the behavioral health market report allows readers to understand the strategies implemented by key players and their performance in the behavioral health market, featuring focus areas of the behavioral health market players. The competitive structure of key players in the behavioral health market is also offered in the study.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Behavioral Health Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Disorder Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Increase in demand for behavioral health services

4.3.1.2. Rise in adoption of telepsychiatry

4.3.1.3. Surge in addiction to alcohol and substance abuse

4.3.1.4. Government initiatives for tackling mental illness

4.3.1.5. Increase in economic burden of mental health

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. Limited access to behavioral health services

4.3.2.2. High level of reluctance to seek medical care for behavioral health

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Increase in investment in behavioral health

4.3.3.2. Acquisition and partnerships by service providers in the U.S. and the U.K.

4.4. Global Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Regulatory Scenario

5.2. Epidemiology Overview of Behavioral Health Disorders

5.3. Reimbursement Scenario

5.4. Major Institutes Involved in Behavioral Health Research

5.5. Key Industry Events



6. Global Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast, by Disorder

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Market Value Forecast, by Disorder, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Depression

6.2.2. Anxiety

6.2.3. Schizophrenia

6.2.4. Bipolar Disorders

6.2.5. Alcohol Use Disorders

6.2.6. Substance Abuse Disorders

6.2.7. Eating Disorders

6.2.8. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)

6.2.9. Others

6.3. Market Attractiveness, by Disorder



7. Global Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Service, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

7.2.2. Outpatient Counselling

7.2.3. Emergency Mental Health Services

7.2.4. Home-based Treatment Services

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Market Attractiveness, by Service



8. Global Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia-Pacific

8.1.4. Latin America

8.1.5. Middle East & Africa

8.2. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region



9. North America Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia-Pacific Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Latin America Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Behavioral Health Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier & Size of Companies)

14.2. Competitive Business Strategies

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Acadia Healthcare

14.3.1.1. Company Overview

14.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.4. Financial Overview

14.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

14.3.2. CareTech Holdings PLC

14.3.3. The MENTOR Network

14.3.4. Universal Health Services Inc.

14.3.5. Behavioral Health Network Inc.

14.3.6. North Range Behavioral Health

14.3.7. Strategic Behavioral Health

14.3.8. Ascension Seton

14.3.9. Pyramid Healthcare

14.3.10. Promises Behavioral Health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf58fx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900