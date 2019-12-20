Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processing Systems, Microtomes), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal)), End User (Hospital, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anatomic pathology market is projected to reach a value of USD 44.4 billion by 2024 from USD 33 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



High incidence of cancer & other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the overall growth of the anatomic pathology market



The growth in this market is attributed to the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2018



Based on application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2018, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the larger market share, due to the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.



Hospital laboratories to register the highest growth in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period



Based on end-user, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, a growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements in developed markets for clinical tests performed in hospitals.



North America will continue to dominate the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period



Geographically, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving the growth of the anatomic pathology market in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Anatomic Pathology: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases

5.2.1.2 Recommendations for Cancer Screening

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursement

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.2.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3.3 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Reagent Rental Agreements



6 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Histopathology

6.2.1.1 the Majority of Cancers are Diagnosed Via Histopathology - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.2 Cytopathology

6.2.2.1 Government Focus on Cervical Cancer Screening has Boosted the Growth of the Cytopathology Services Market

6.3 Consumables

6.3.1 Antibodies

6.3.1.1 Primary Antibodies

6.3.1.1.1 North America Dominates the Primary Antibodies Market

6.3.1.2 Secondary Antibodies

6.3.1.2.1 Asia Pacific Will Show the Highest Growth in the Market for Secondary Antibodies

6.3.2 Kits & Reagents

6.3.2.1 Stains & Solvents

6.3.2.1.1 North America Accounted for Highest Share in This Market

6.3.2.2 Fixatives

6.3.2.2.1 North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Fixatives Market

6.3.2.3 Other Kits & Reagents

6.3.3 Probes

6.3.3.1 APAC is Expected to Show the Highest Growth in the Probes Market

6.3.4 Other Consumables

6.4 Instruments

6.4.1 Slide Staining Systems

6.4.1.1 Availability of Automated Systems Will Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4.2 Tissue Processing Systems

6.4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Automation is a Key Trend in the Tissue Processing Systems Market

6.4.3 Cell Processors

6.4.3.1 Cell Processors are Used to Remove Unwanted Matter in Samples - Making Them Important Instruments in the Market

6.4.4 Microtomes

6.4.4.1 North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Microtomes Market

6.4.5 Embedding Systems

6.4.5.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4.6 Coverslippers

6.4.6.1 Coverslippers are Widely Used Instruments in Research Alongside Staining Systems

6.4.7 Other Instruments



7 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disease Diagnostics

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.1.1 Breast Cancer

7.2.1.1.1 Breast Cancer Holds the Highest Mortality Rate Among Cancers in North America

7.2.1.2 Gastrointestinal Cancer

7.2.1.2.1 North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market for Gastrointestinal Cancer

7.2.1.3 Lung Cancer

7.2.1.3.1 Lung Cancer is the Most Common Cancer in the World

7.2.1.4 Prostate Cancer

7.2.1.4.1 Prostate is the Third-Leading Cause of Death By Cancer in North America

7.2.1.5 Other Cancers

7.2.2 Other Diseases

7.3 Medical Research

7.3.1 Growing Research Activities Will Drive the Adoption of Anatomic Pathology Products in This Application Segment



8 Anatomic Pathology Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital Laboratories

8.2.1 Hospital Laboratories Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

8.3 Clinical Laboratories

8.3.1 Increasing Outpatient Surgeries to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.4 Other End Users



9 Anatomic Pathology Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Agreements & Partnerships (2016-2019)

10.3.2 Expansions (2016-2019)

10.3.3 Product Launches & Approvals (2016-2019)

10.3.4 Acquisitions (2016-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.5 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.2 Danaher

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.4 Abcam PLC

11.5 Hologic, Inc.

11.6 Agilent Technologies

11.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.8 Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

11.9 Merck KGaA

11.10 Bio SB

11.11 BioGenex

11.12 Milestone Medical

11.13 Histo-Line Laboratories

11.14 Diapath S.P.A.

11.15 Slee Medical GmbH

11.16 Amos Scientific Pty. Ltd.

11.17 Medite GmbH

11.18 Cell Signaling Technology

11.19 CeLLPath Ltd.

11.20 Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.



