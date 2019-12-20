20 December 2019
Company announcement 19-19

Here are the expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting in 2020:

6 February 2020 Annual Report 2019
14 February 2020 Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
27 March 2020 Annual General Meeting
7 May 2020 Interim Report Q1 2020
20 August 2020 Interim Report Q2 2020
5 November 2020 Interim Report Q3 2020


For further information
Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45. 


