20 December 2019

Here are the expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting in 2020:



6 February 2020 Annual Report 2019 14 February 2020 Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting 27 March 2020 Annual General Meeting 7 May 2020 Interim Report Q1 2020 20 August 2020 Interim Report Q2 2020 5 November 2020 Interim Report Q3 2020



