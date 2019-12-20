20 December 2019
Company announcement 19-19
Here are the expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting in 2020:
|6 February 2020
|Annual Report 2019
|14 February 2020
|Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
|27 March 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|7 May 2020
|Interim Report Q1 2020
|20 August 2020
|Interim Report Q2 2020
|5 November 2020
|Interim Report Q3 2020
For further information
Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.
North Media A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
