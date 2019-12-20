Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expandable Graphite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The expandable graphite market is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the expandable graphite market looks attractive with opportunities in material processing, instrumentation & measurement, and other applications. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high powered laser machine for cutting and welding, the need of laser beam with high beam quality with low-cost features, and growing demand for 3D printing market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the expandable graphite industry, include the development of graphene from expandable graphite for next-generation battery chemistry and boron coated expandable graphite.



The study includes the market size and forecast for the expandable graphite market through 2024, segmented by product form, flake size, end-users, and the region.



The report forecasts that flame retardant additives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to stringency in building codes towards the use of flame retardants.



Within the expandable graphite market, building and construction will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing concern towards the fire safety and energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adaption of expandable graphite in the material processing applications and growth of the electronics and automotive industries.



Some of the expandable graphite companies profiled in this report include SGL Group, NeoGraf Solution, Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd., HP Materials Solution Inc., Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd, GEORG H. LUH GmbH, Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory, Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the expandable graphite by product form (flame retardant additives, graphite foil and sheets, and others), by flake size (jumbo flake, medium and large flake, small and fine flake), by end-use industry (building and construction, consumer electronics, chemical, others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the expandable graphite market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the expandable graphite market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this expandable graphite market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the expandable graphite market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the expandable graphite market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this expandable graphite market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this expandable graphite area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this expandable graphite market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Expandable Graphite Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Expandable Graphite Market by Product Form

3.3.1: Flame Retardant Additives

3.3.2: Graphite Foil and Sheets

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Expandable Graphite Market by Flake Size

3.4.1: Jumbo Flake

3.4.2: Medium and Large Flake

3.4.3: Small and Fine Flake

3.5: Expandable Graphite Market by End-Use Industry

3.5.1: Building and Construction

3.5.2: Consumer Electronics

3.5.3: Chemicals

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Expandable Graphite Market by Region

4.2: North American Expandable Graphite Market

4.3: European Expandable Graphite Market

4.4: APAC Expandable Graphite Market

4.5: RoW Expandable Graphite Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Expandable Graphite Market by Product Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Expandable Graphite Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Expandable Graphite Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Expandable Graphite Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Expandable Graphite Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: SGL Group

7.2: NeoGraf Solution

7.3: Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co. Ltd.

7.4: HP Materials Solution Inc.

7.5: Braide Graphite Group Co. Ltd.

7.6: GEORG H. LUH GmbH

7.7: Shijiazhuang ADT Carbonic Material Factory

7.8: Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Co. Ltd.



