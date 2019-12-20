LONDON, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing the height of luxury, diamonds have been used as gifts of love and respect for centuries. But diamonds have a number of practical uses too.



Away from the tool market, which has long made use of the mineral’s renowned hardness to make cutting blades, the latest scientific research is discovering further uses for diamonds. Victor Tabeling, Sales and Marketing Manager at Applied Diamond , explained in an exclusive article in The New Economy how man-made versions of the gem are being widely deployed in the manufacturing and tech industries.

“Laboratory-grown diamonds are becoming more common and widely used for research – soon, the material will be a necessity for many scientific industries to experiment and innovate,” Tabeling wrote. “What’s more, the jewellery market is expected to grow as consumers become more comfortable with lab-grown diamonds as opposed to traditionally mined ones.”

The high level of thermal conductivity exhibited by diamonds makes them ideal for use in electronics, offering ways to reduce the risk of overheating in more powerful computers. They are also proving increasingly useful in radiation detection, with their radiation hardness and chemical stability allowing diamond-based detectors to be placed in previously inaccessible areas.

At Applied Diamond, new applications for diamonds are being discovered all the time. Through the company’s research, whether conducted for the US Department of Energy or private customers with bespoke demands, the boundaries of what’s possible with this incredibly versatile material are being expanded. Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but they are proving themselves to be pretty formidable allies of the scientific community as well.

For more about Applied Diamond and the various applications of lab-grown diamonds, check out the latest edition of The New Economy, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.