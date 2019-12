Offer, buyback, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Offer mill. DKK (nominal) Buy-back mill. DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield 99 23641 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2020 2,600

2,500 100,878

100%

-0.74

Total 2,600 2,500

The buyback will settle 2 January 2020