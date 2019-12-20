Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Heat Shield Market by Application (Engine, Exhaust, Under Bonnet, Under Chassis, Turbocharger), Product (Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich), Function (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), Material, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive heat shield market size is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2019 to USD 19.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.6%.
The study covers the automotive heat shield market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product type, application, function type, material, vehicle type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.
The automotive heat shield market comprises major manufacturers such as Dana Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Autoneum (Switzerland), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Lydall Inc. (UK), Carcoustics (Germany), and UGN Inc. (US), among others.
The increasing vehicle production & focus on light-weighting, fuel efficiency, and technological advancements in the automotive industry are driving the growth of the automotive heat shield market.
Factors such as the increasing demand for commercial vehicles, rising vehicle production, and the adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the market growth. However, additional cost and vehicle weight and increasing competition are the key challenges in the automotive heat shield industry.
Increasing emphasis on increasing fuel efficiency and reduce NVH levels are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Increasing concerns over air pollution and global warming have forced the governments of several countries to enforce strict emission policies and regulations for ICE vehicles. OEMs are focusing on increasing fuel efficiency by adopting lightweight technologies in vehicles.
Manufacturers of heat shields are developing products best suited to fulfil the requirements of vehicle manufacturers. For instance, Autoneum manufactures multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against heat and noise. The company's RIMIC technology in heat shield designs heat-resistant up to 500C. ElringKlinger specializes in lightweight solutions, e-mobility, sealing and shielding technology, tooling, and engineering services. The shielding technology develops high temperatures thermal and acoustic shielding solution. ElroTherm shielding systems product range for automotive heat shields manufactured by the company.
Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.
The key drivers for the automotive heat shield market in the region are the growing concerns about rising emission and continuous increase in vehicle production. Additionally, factors such as the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the country are driving the demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles. The total volume of light commercial vehicles sold in India during the year 2018 was exceeded 663 thousand, up from about 504 thousand in 2017.
Commercial vehicles are installed with exhaust systems and under chassis heat shields to protect the overheating of the engine. Hence, with the increase in commercial vehicle sales, the automotive heat shield market will be exhibiting significant growth.
Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.
Europe is pegged to be the second-largest market for automotive heat shield in 2019, after Asia Pacific. Europe is a major hub for several renowned automotive heat shield manufacturers such as Autoneum, Lydall, ElringKlinger, TKG Automotive, Zircotec, Carcoustics, Happich GmbH, and Morgan Advanced Materials, among others.
The growth of the automotive heat shield market in this region can be attributed to technological advancements such as lightweight and increased flexibility. The trend of engine downsizing and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are also driving the market for automotive heat shields in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Automotive Heat Shield Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
4.2 Asia Pacific Leads the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market in 2019
4.3 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Application
4.4 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Function
4.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Material Type
4.6 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Product Type
4.7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Vehicles in Developing Countries
5.2.1.2 Rise in Electrical and Electronics Components in Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Standards Pertaining to Components and Structures
5.2.3.2 Growth in Advanced Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Vehicle Cost
5.2.4.2 Increased Vehicle Weight
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Heat Shield Manufacturers
5.4 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.5 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Scenarios (2019-2027)
5.5.1 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.5.2 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.5.3 Automotive Heat Shield Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porters Five Forces
6.4 Macro indicator Analysis
6.4.1 Growth of Automotive Heat Shield Market
6.4.2 GDP (USD Billion)
6.4.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
6.4.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
6.4.5 Macro indicators Influencing the Automotive Heat Shield Market, Top 3 Countries
6.4.5.1 Germany
6.4.5.2 US
6.4.5.3 China
7 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Assumptions
7.4 Single Shell
7.4.1 High Reflectivity and Lightweight Property of Single Shell Aluminium Heat Shields Will Drive the Market
7.5 Double Shell
7.5.1 Need for Thermal Comfort in Passenger Compartments and Engine Encapsulations Will Boost Demand
7.6 Sandwich
7.6.1 Superior Thermal and Acoustical Performance of Sandwich Heat Shields Will Boost Demand
7.7 Market Leaders
8 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Assumptions
8.4 Exhaust System Heat Shield
8.4.1 Focus on Increasing Fuel Efficiency Would Impact Demand
8.4.1.1 Exhaust Pipes
8.4.1.2 Exhaust Manifold
8.4.1.3 Catalytic Converter
8.5 Turbocharger Heat Shield
8.5.1 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing is Expected to Fuel the Market
8.5.1.1 Intake Manifold
8.5.1.2 Air Intake
8.6 Under Bonnet Heat Shield
8.6.1 Government Regulations to Reduce Nvh Levels Will Drive Demand
8.6.1.1 Electronic Box/Ecu
8.6.1.2 Battery
8.6.1.3 Firewall
8.7 Engine Compartment Heat Shield
8.7.1 Demand for Powerful Engines With Reduced Noise Will Drive the Market
8.8 Under Chassis Heat Shield
8.8.1 Rising Engine Encapsulations to Reduce Fuel Consumption Will Boost Demand
8.8.1.1 Transmission Lines/Cables
8.8.1.2 Transmission Tunnel
8.8.1.3 Gearbox
8.9 Market Leaders
9 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Assumptions
9.4 Acoustic
9.4.1 Need for Thermal Protection With Reduction in External Noise to Drive Demand
9.5 Non-Acoustic
9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible and Rigid Technologies Will Drive the Market
9.6 Market Leaders
10 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Material Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Assumptions
10.5 Metallic
10.5.1 Increasing Flexibility of Mettallic Shields Would Fuel Demand
10.6 Non-Metallic
10.6.1 Need for Lightweight Heat Shields to Increase Fuel Efficiency Will Drive Demand
10.7 Market Leaders
11 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 Assumptions
11.5 Passenger Car
11.5.1 Rising Demand for Passenger Cars in Emerging Countries Would Trigger Market Growth
11.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
11.6.1 Rising Demand for LCVS in Developed Countries Would Drive the Market
11.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
11.7.1 High Demand for HCVS for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive the Market
11.8 Market Leaders
12 Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia-Pacific
12.3 Europe
12.4 North America
12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
13 Recommendations
13.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Heat Shields
13.2 Turbocharger Heat Shield Can Be A Key Focus for Manufacturers
13.3 Conclusion
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Product Comparison Mapping, By Key Competitors
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.4.1 Visionary Leaders
14.4.2 Innovators
14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.4.4 Emerging Companies
14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.6 Business Strategy Excellence
14.7 Winners vs Tail-Enders
14.8 Competitive Scenario
14.8.1 Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Dana Incorporated
15.2 Morgan Advanced Materials
15.3 Autoneum Holding Ltd.
15.4 Elringklinger AG
15.5 Lydall Inc.
15.6 Happich GmbH
15.7 Carcoustics
15.8 UGN Inc.
15.9 HKO Group
15.10 Tenneco Inc.
15.11 Shiloh Industries
15.12 The Narmco Group
15.13 Other Key Players
15.13.1 Asia-Pacific
15.13.1.1 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited
15.13.1.2 Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd.
15.13.1.3 Nichias Corporation
15.13.1.4 Kokusan Parts Industry Co. Ltd.
15.13.1.5 Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.
15.13.1.6 Talbros
15.13.2 Europe
15.13.2.1 TKG Automotive
15.13.2.2 Borgers Se & Co. Kgaa
15.13.2.3 Rchling
15.13.2.4 Zircotec
15.13.2.5 J & S
15.13.3 North America
15.13.3.1 Soundwich Nvh & Thermal Innovations
15.13.3.2 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
