MACAU, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces progress in single-use plastics reduction and its achievement of two important certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as it continues to prioritize sustainability in its operations. Melco is the first integrated resort and hotel operator in the Macao SAR and Hong Kong SAR to receive ISO 41001:2018 for its efforts in facilities management system (FMS). Melco has also attained ISO 50001:2018 for effective energy management systems (EnMS). Both certifications cover the entire portfolio of Melco properties in Macau and Hong Kong, including City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, Altira Macau, Mocha Clubs and Melco’s Macau and Hong Kong corporate headquarter offices.

Furthermore, Melco has achieved several milestones in its long-term commitment towards reducing the use of problematic plastics and promoting circular economy across its global operations. In March 2019, Melco became the first and only hospitality group and integrated resort signatory of New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a global initiative to tackle plastic waste and pollution, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment. To date, the Company has achieved four significant milestones to tackle single use plastic (SUP) waste, including:

1) Replacement of all SUP bottles in employee areas with refill water stations;

2) Replacement of all plastic straws with sustainable alternatives including reusable metal straws and paper straws;

3) Replacement of all SUP F&B containers and utensils with biodegradable, sustainable alternatives including cornstarch, bamboo fiber and paper; and

4) Trialing large shower amenities to replace small SUP amenity bottles at Countdown and Studio City hotels.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be the first integrated resort operator in the Macau SAR and Hong Kong SAR to attain ISO 41001:2018 for our efforts in facilities management, and to attain ISO 50001:2018 for effective energy management. Melco has adopted effective systems across our properties to provide service excellence to worldwide travelers and visitors in the most sustainable way. We thank our employees, especially our dedicated facilities management and energy management team who make this recognition possible.”

Ms. Denise Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “As a leading integrated resort operator and responsible corporate citizen, we believe it is essential to take action on tackling the issue of plastics pollution. Being sustainable is core to our business strategy and we are making significant progress to reduce the use of problematic single-use plastic and packaging, as well seeking alternative solutions with a concrete roadmap. We strive to protect the environment for our future generations and sustainability will continue to be our key focus across our daily operations, in Macau SAR and beyond.”

International Organization for Standardization (ISO), established in 1947, is an independent, non-governmental, international standards-setting organization that ensures products, services and systems meet a level of quality, safety and efficiency. The certificates demonstrate Melco’s focus on improving safety, health, well-being and productivity of its facilities while ensuring operations become more sustainable through effective environmental and energy management.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About ISO 41001 and ISO 50001

Released in April 2018, ISO 41001:2018 is the first international facilities management system establishes a benchmark for developing and driving effective, strategic, tactical and operational FMS and FM practices. The latest version of the EnMS standard ISO 50001:2018 was published in August 2018. ISO 50001 is a set of requirements for organizations on how to implement EnMS to increase energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve energy performance.