ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 25 - 20 DECEMBER 2019

On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



284,500



102.97



29,296,350 16/12/2019 8,000 103.80 830,400 17/12/2019 8,000 103.41 827,280 18/12/2019 10,000 102.01 1,020,100 19/12/2019 10,000 102.63 1,026,300 Accumulated 320,500 102.97 33,000,430

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 320,500 at a total amount of DKK 33,000,430.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,861,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.78%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,338,533.

Kind regards

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

