Schouw & Co.’s financial calendar 2020

The financial calendar for Schouw & Co. for 2020 is as follows:

6 March 2020 Release of Annual Report 2019 15 April 2020 Annual General Meeting 20 April 2020 Expected payment of dividend for 2019 7 May 2020 Release of Q1 2020 interim report 14 August 2020 Release of Q2 2020 interim report 5 November 2020 Release of Q3 2020 interim report

Resolution proposals from shareholders to be considered at the annual general meeting to be held on 15 April 2020 must be received by the company on or before

Tuesday, 3 March 2020.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen Jens Bjerg Sørensen

Chairman President

Questions relating to the above should be directed to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 8611 2222.

Attachment