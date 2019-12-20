Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Tanks Market by Raw Material (Steel, Nickel Alloy), Cryogenic Liquid (Liquid Nitrogen, LNG), Application (Storage, Transportation), End-use Industry (Metal Processing, Energy Generation, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of cryogenic tanks was USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024.



The increasing demand for LNG in the energy generation industry primarily triggers the growth of the global cryogenic tanks industry. However, the steel industry is facing a slowdown due to overcapacity, the current economic scenario in China, and declining oil & gas prices. The decrease in global steel production is hampering the growth of the market.



The report profiles several leading players of the cryogenic tanks market that include Chart Industries (US), Cryofab (US), INOX India (India), Linde PLC (UK), Air Products (US), Cryolor (France), Air Water (Japan), Wessington Cryogenics (UK), FIBA Technologies (US), and ISISAN (Turkey). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their positions in the cryogenic tanks industry.

The steel segment is estimated to lead the cryogenic tanks market, by raw material, during the forecast period.



Steel is primarily used in the manufacturing of cryogenic tanks. Most of the materials are ductile at room temperature and abruptly lose their ductility when a given threshold is exceeded. They then become brittle even at relatively low temperatures. The austenitic stainless steel is majorly used for working in a low-temperature range. Carbon and alloy grade steels used for low-temperature service are required to provide the high strength, ductility, and toughness in vehicles, vessels, and structures that are used at -49F and lower. These factors are contributing to the growth of demand for steel in the manufacturing of cryogenic tanks.



Liquid Nitrogen is the fastest-growing cryogenic liquid segment of the cryogenic tanks market.



Liquid nitrogen is primarily used in metal processing, food & beverage, electronics, and healthcare industries. The steel manufacturing industry is one of the major consumers of nitrogen. Nitrogen is used in the food & beverage industry for food preservation and packaging applications. The use of liquid nitrogen in this industry enables cost savings during storage and transportation and improves food quality. Liquid nitrogen is used to cool normally soft or heat-sensitive materials, such as plastics, tires, and certain metals. The increasing demand for liquid nitrogen from metal processing, food, and medical industries is expected to drive the market in this segment.



Metal processing is expected to lead the end-use industry segment of the cryogenic tanks market during the forecast period



Metal processing was the largest end-use industry of the cryogenic tanks market, in 2018. Cryogenic tanks are increasingly being used in metal-processing industries, especially the steel industry. Huge quantities of nitrogen and other industrial gases are used during the metal manufacturing process. Nitrogen is also known to be largest consumed gas in the industry. It is used as a high-pressure gas for laser cutting of steel and metal. The inert properties of nitrogen, facilitates its use as a blanketing gas. Some gases, including hydrogen and oxygen, are also used in the metal processing industry. Cryogenic tanks are commonly used in the storage and transportation of these gases in manufacturing plants, which drives the market demand.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing cryogenic tank market during the forecast period.



APAC is a high potential market with growing metal processing and energy and petrochemical industries. It is projected to be the fastest-growing market for cryogenic tanks owing to a considerable increase in investments in the energy sector in the past five years, creating a high demand for cryogenic tanks in the region. It is also witnessing significant developments in energy, power, and technology sectors which further drives the market for cryogenic tanks in the region.



China is witnessing significant growth in the energy sector owing to continuous energy consumption and strong policies supporting economic development. Other developing Asian economies are also expected to create opportunities for natural gas growth in the region, although the sensitivity to policies and price levels remain uncertain. Thus, the developments in the energy sector are expected to drive the cryogenic tanks market, as these tanks are commonly used for storage and transportation of liquefied gases including LNG.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cryogenic Tanks Market

4.2 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By Cryogenic Liquid

4.3 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By Major Countries

4.4 APAC Cryogenic Tanks Market, By End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for LNG

5.2.1.2 Improving Healthcare Services in Developing Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decrease in Global Steel Production

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Applications in Space Technology

5.2.3.2 Development of Cryogenic Energy Storage Systems

5.2.3.3 Increasing Spending on Infrastructure

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cryogenic Leakage

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Steel

6.2.1 Austenitic Stainless Steel is Another Commonly Used Raw Material for the Construction of Cryogenic Tanks

6.3 Nickel Alloy

6.3.1 9% Nickel Steel and 5% Nickel Steel are the Most Commonly Used Nickel Alloys for Construction of Cryogenic Tanks

6.4 Aluminum Alloy

6.4.1 Excellent Structural Properties Such as Low Weight, Formability, and Corrosion Resistance are Increasing the Demand for Aluminum Alloys

6.5 Others



7 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By Cryogenic Liquid

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Nitrogen

7.2.1 Increasing Applications of Liquid Nitrogen From the Metal Processing Industry are Creating High Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

7.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

7.3.1 the Use of LNG in Power Generation is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

7.4 Liquid Oxygen

7.4.1 Liquid Oxygen is Among Key Cryogenic Liquids Transported Through Cryogenic Tanks

7.5 Liquid Hydrogen

7.5.1 Liquid Hydrogen Finds Significant Applications in Food, Space, Electronics, and Metal Industries

7.6 Others



8 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Storage

8.2.1 Cryogenic Storage Tanks are Mounted in Fixed Locations and Widely Used for Bulk Storage of Liquefied Gases

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 The High Demand for Transportation Tanks for Conveyance of Cryogenic Liquid From Manufacturers is Driving the Market



9 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metal Processing

9.2.1 Metal Processing Requires Cryogens in Huge Quantities, Which Drives the Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

9.3 Energy Generation

9.3.1 The Recent Growth in the LNG Market has Increased the Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

9.4 Electronics

9.4.1 Cryogenic Equipment Such as Semiconductor Grade Vaporizers and Tanks are Extensively Used in the Electronics Industry

9.5 Medical Technology

9.5.1 The Use of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Freezing of Vaccines and Preserving Biological Samples is Boosting the Market Growth

9.6 Food & Beverage

9.6.1 Cryogenic Tanks are Used in Cooling and Freezing A Wide Variety of Bakery and Related Snack Products

9.7 Water Treatment

9.7.1 The Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water Treatment is Positively Influencing the Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

9.8 Others



10 Cryogenic Tanks Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launch

11.4.2 Expansion

11.4.3 Merger & Acquisition and Contract & Agreement



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Chart Industries

12.2 Cryofab

12.3 INOX India

12.4 Linde PLC

12.5 Air Products

12.6 Cryolor

12.7 Air Water

12.8 Wessington Cryogenics

12.9 FIBA Technologies

12.10 ISISAN

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Nikkiso Cryo

12.11.2 Gardner Cryogenic

12.11.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry

12.11.4 Hoover Ferguson

12.11.5 Universal Industrial Gases

12.11.6 Vijay Tanks & Vessels

12.11.7 Auguste Cryogenics

12.11.8 Macomber Cryogenics

12.11.9 M1 Engineering

12.11.10 GTS Group



