NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20 December 2019 at 12:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NURMINEN, EEMELI Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: D1707 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2019-12-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 20.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 30.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 88.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 1000.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 300.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 450.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 813.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Volume: 139.00 Unit price: 10.80 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2840.00 Volume weighted average price: 10.80 Euro



Additional information:

Jarno Suominen, CFO, Deputy to the CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Cock’s & Cows. In 2018, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 323.2 and EBIT MEUR 7.2. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.



