Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall market for Radiopharmaceuticals in 2019 is expected to touch US$6.1 billion.
This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Radiopharmaceuticals market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2025.
SPECT Radioisotopes constitute the single largest product type in global radiopharmaceuticals market, demand for which is expected to reach US$2.7 billion in 2019 while Beta Emitters is projected the fastest growing Radiopharmaceuticals product type globally during the analysis period 2018-2025 with a CAGR of 13.7%.
The rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are the main factors driving the radiopharmaceuticals market. Technological advancement, elevated healthcare expenditure, prevalence of chronic ailments, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of radiopharmaceuticals applications in disease treatment, poor dietary habits, unhealthy lifestyle and increased awareness about the benefits of targeted alpha therapy are some of the other key factors fueling the radiopharmaceuticals market.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global research report on the radiopharmaceuticals market, analyzes the market with respect to product types and applications
- Radiopharmaceuticals' market size is estimated in this report by product types and applications across all major regions/countries
- Recurrent Prostate Cancer Detection by a New PET Radiopharmaceutical
- Plate Heat Exchanger Applications Growing
- New Therapeutic Radiotracers for Malignant Neuroendocrine Tumors
- Copper - A Promising Novel Theranostic Radiopharmaceutical
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 41
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 100 companies
Key Market Trends
- Recurrent Prostate Cancer Detection by a New PET Radiopharmaceutical
- Radiopharmaceuticals Enable Easy Monitorization of Rheumatoid Arthritis
- 68Ga-FAPI Radiotracer - A Novel Tracer Capable of Detecting Approximately Thirty Cancer Types
- Novel SV2A PET Tracer for Neurodegenerative Disorder
- New Therapeutic Radiotracers for Malignant Neuroendocrine Tumors
- Copper - A Promising Novel Theranostic Radiopharmaceutical
- A Novel PET Radioisotope Tool to Diagnose Brain Disorders
- [18F]RO-948 - Tau PET Radiopharmaceuticals for Alzheimer's Disease
- Particle Accelerator Capable of Producing Technetium-99m Radioisotope
- Treatment Response Prediction of Bone-Dominant Metastatic Breast Cancer by PET Radiotracer
Key Business and Product Trends
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals Files ODD Request for 64Cu-SARTATE
- Theranostic IND Application for 64Cu-SARTATE and 67Cu-SARTATE Filed by Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- IBA Installs Cyclone 70 Cyclotron System in Cape Town, South Africa
- Eckert & Ziegler and Alpha Tau Form Thorium-228 Supply Pact
- Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Blue Earth Diagnostics Acquired by Bracco Imaging
- TCL Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Healthcare to Produce and Market Tumor Irritation Devices in China
- IBA Installs Cyclone 70 System in Daejeon, South Korea
- New Radiopharmaceutical Production Unit Established by EZAG in China
- NorthStar Enhances the Production Capacity of Non-Uranium Based Radioisotopes
- Swedish Karolinska University Hospital Employs Varian's Bravos Afterloader System for HDR Brachytherapy Treatment
- New Molybdenum-99 Processing Facility Established by NorthStar in Beloit, Wisconsin
- Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok
- Doctors Hospital in Mexico Installed with New Synthera Platform
- Progenics' AI Research Program to Explore Novel Machine Learning Algorithms in Medical Imaging
- DuChemBio to Produce and Market Life Molecular Imaging's NeuraCeq in Philippines
- ANSTO's National Research Cyclotron Facility to Manufacture F-18 Radiotracers
- US FDA Issues 510(k) Clearance for DOSIsoft's Planet Onco Dose Software
- First Clinical Installation of United Imaging's uMI 550 Digital PET/CT System in the United States
- Vivos Receives License for Administering IsoPet for Animal Therapy
- Launch of IMWG's First Set of New Recommendations for Multiple Myeloma Imaging Techniques
- Cancer Treatment Services International Acquired by Varian
- Launch of Jubilant Radiopharma
- CE Marking for Jubilant DraxImage's RUBY Rubidium Elution System and Proprietary RUBY Consumable Accessories
- New Production Method for Medical Imaging Radioisotopes Unveiled by BGN Technologies
- Integrated Use of NeuraCeq and PI-2620 Radiotracers for Brain PET Imaging in Thailand
- Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Takeover Progenics' Automated Bone Scan Index Product in Japan
- Varian Installs Cyclotron for ProBeam Proton Therapy System at Biopolis
- New Multi-Room Proton Clinical Research Center of Shandong Cancer Hospital Equipped with Varian ProBeam Proton Therapy System
- CyberHeart Acquired by Varian
- Cyclone KIUBE Installation Increases ICNAS' Radiopharmaceutical Production
- ROTOP to Develop and Commercialize Progenics' 1404 Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent in Europe
- Cyclotron for Varian ProBeam Compact Proton Therapy System Installed at Hefei Ion Medical Center
- IRAB to Produce Life Molecular Imaging's NeuraCeq and Pl-2620 in Barcelona
- Orano Med Invests 15 Million Euros to Enhance the Production of Cancer Therapeutic Solutions
- Cyclone KIUBE Cycalotron Equipped at Costa Rice University
- Coqu's Medical Isotope Production Facility Built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee
- NorthStar Acquires IBA's Eight Rhodotron TT300 HE Electron Beam Accelerators
- INCART to Produce FDG
- RadioMedix to Develop Vect-Horus Theranostic Agent for Glioblastoma Multiforme
- EZAG Completes Merger of EZB
- First Commercial Production of Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin in Italy
- Health Canada Approves AAA's Lutathera for GEP-NETs Treatment
- GE Healthcare Installs PETtrace 880 Cyclotron at KIRAMS
- AZEDRA Production Facility in Somerset, New Jersey Acquired by Progenics
- Bacon Lab in Argentina Starts Clinical Trials with 18F-PSMA-1007
- HUS Imaging to Kick-off FDG Production
- Curium to Develop and Commercialize Progenics' PyL Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent in Europe
- RadioMedix' 64Cu-Dotatate Receives Fast Track Designation from US FDA
- Endocyte Acquired by Novartis
- First Commercial Production of Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin in France
- US FDA Accepted for sNDA Review to Employ Axumin for Glioma Assessment
- USPTO Extends Patent Term for Lymphoseek
- AAA to Develop and Commercialize Fujifilm Toyama Chemical's FF-10158 for Oncology Indications
- CIMEQ to Produce FDG in Cuba
- Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients SA Acquired by Telix Pharmaceuticals
- US FDA Grants ODD to Employ AlphaMedix for Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment
- Novartis to Broaden RLT platform by Acquiring Endocyte
- GMP Production Deal Signed by Telix and RTM for Kidney Imaging
- Seibersdorf Laboratories to Produce Telix' Glioblastoma Therapeutics
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Joined Forces with Cardinal Health for the Supply of 68Ga-PSMA Kit in US
- Fujifilm Toyama Chemical to Develop Novel Diagnostic and Therapeutic Drugs
- NorthStar Awarded as the First Molybdenum-99 Producer in US
- Ruffani Quality Solutions is the New Local Partner of Trasis in Germany and Austria
- Trasis Produces PSMA Based Radiotracers on AllinOne Family Synthesizer
- Trasis' FDG Dual Method Receives Market Authorization for Belgium and the Netherlands
- XingImaging Sites in China to Produce Life Molecular Imaging's PI2620
- Atlab Pharma Purchased by Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Life Molecular Imaging is the New Name of Piramal Imaging
- Novel Phospholipid Drug Conjugate Co-developed by Cellectar and Orano Med
- Curium to Develop and Commercialize RadioMedix' 64Cu-Dotatate
- US FDA Approves NorthStar's Beloit Manufacturing Facility for RadioGenix System Production
- US FDA Issues 510(k) Regulatory Clearance for IsoRay's GammaTile Therapy
- US FDA Approves NDA for Progenics' AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) 555 MBq/mL Injection
- RadioMedix to Produce and Supply Next Generation ITG Ge-68 / Ga-68 Generators
- Installation of the First New Generation IBA Cyclone KIUBE Cyclotron in Russia
- Piramal Imaging Acquired by Alliance Medical
- IASON to Produce and Distribute Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin in Poland
- IBA Cyclone KIUBE 300 has the Highest Production Capacity Ever Reached by a PET Cyclotron
- IBA Cyclone 18 Placed in Vault at Muni Seva Ashram in India
- Installation of IBA Cyclone 70 System at AZI in United States
- AtomExpo Award Received by NTP Radioisotopes
- Blue Earth Diagnostics Acquires Selective Global Licensing Rights of Scintomics' rhPSMA-targeted Agents for Cancer Imaging
- SWAN Isotopen AG to Produce and Distribute Piramal Imaging's Neuraceq in Switzerland
- Curium Re-Introduces Xenon Xe 133 Gas
- Cyclopharma's Production and Commercial Operations in France Acquired by Curium
- Meilleur to Develop and Commercialize Navidea's NAV4694 Imaging Agent
- Permanent Shut Down of Canada's National Research Universal
- Cyclone 18 at JFE Site Set for Radioisotope Production
- Cyclone KIUBE to be Installed at GMS Taichung Production Facility in Taiwan
- Positron Pharma to Produce and Distribute Piramal Imaging's Neuraceq Imaging Agent
- NorthStar's RadioGenix System Receives US FDA Approval
- Advanced Accelerator Applications to Develop and Market F-18-labeled CTT1057
- Successful Rigging of Cyclone 18/9 at CNUH in South Korea
- Isologic to Distribute IRE-ELiT's Galli Eo 68Ge / 68Ga Generator in Canada
- World's First Prostate Cancer Surgery Using Blu Build Cesium-131 Brachytherapy System by MUSC's Hollings Cancer Center
- DaTscan, the First Imaging Agent for Parkinsonian Syndrome Diagnosis Approved by Health Canada
- Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation Renamed as Vivos Inc.
- US FDA Approves AAA's LUTATHERA to Treat Somatostatin Receptor Positive GEP-NETs
- Curium, the First and Only Producer in North America Offering 100% LEU TC 99m Generators
- Successful Rigging of Cyclone Cyclotrons on Different Continents
- US FDA Approves New Pulmonary Indications for Jubilant DraxImage's DRAXIMAGE DTPA Kit
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Employs Telix' 89Zr-girentuximab
- Patent Application on University of Melbourne's PSMA Prostate Cancer Targeting Agent In-Licensed by Clarity
- Cyclone 18 Rigged at CIMEQ in Cuba
- US FDA Approves for the Extension of the In-Use Shelf Life of Jubilant DraxImage's DRAXIMAGE MAA
- Telix to Develop and Commercialize ANMI's 68Ga-PSMA-11 Kit in US
- RadioMedix to Distribute ITG's n.c.a. Lutetium-177 in North America
- Triad's US Radiopharmacy Business Acquired by Jubilant Pharma
- NNSA and NTP Completes Molybdenum-99 Conversion Project
- Cardinal Health to Distribute IRE-ELiT's Galli Eo 68Ge/68Ga Generator in North America
- Varian to Distribute Bionix Brachytherapy Applicators in North America
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Completed Master Services Agreement with Cyclotek
- Sayre Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize Navidea's Tc 99m Tilmanocept in India
- SpePharm AG Launches Navidea's LYMPHOSEEK Tc 99m Tilmanocept
- EC Grants Marketing Authorisation for Blue Earth Diagnostics' Axumin
- ARTMS Products and Alliance Medical Join Forces to Demonstrate a Viable Alternative
- Alliance Medical to Takeover Eckert & Ziegler's Cyclotron Division
- Cyclone 18 Placed into Vault at INCART
- Implementation of 18F-PSMA-1007 on IBA Synthera Platform
- Unveiling of IBA's Novel Fixed IFP Cassette at an Expo in Germany
- Trasis Joined Forces with Herlev Hospital to Produce 18F NaF and 18F FDOPA on Daily Basis
- ANSTO Researchers Developed Novel PET Radiotracer Production Process
- Curium, Merger of IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC
- Cardinal Health Purchased Licensing Rights of Navidea's Lymphoseek in North America
- University of Missouri Research Reactor to Supply Lutetium 177 to Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Health Canada Issues Notice of Compliance to ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals for NeuraCeq
- All Medrad Intego PET Infusion System Source Administration Sets Recalled by Bayer
Key Global Players
- Advanced Accelerator Applications SA (France)
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Israel)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited (United Kingdom)
- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. (United States)
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals (Australia)
- Curium Pharma (France)
- Eckert & Ziegler Group (Germany)
- Eczacibasi-Monrol (Turkey)
- GE Healthcare (United States)
- Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) (Belgium)
- Jubilant DraxImage, Inc. dba Jubilant Radiopharma (Canada)
- Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (United States)
- Life Molecular Imaging GmbH (Germany)
- NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa)
- Orano Med (France)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Australia)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sz7px
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900