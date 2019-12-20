TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2020 as set out below.

9 January

Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2019

10 February 2019

Financial Statements for 2019

10 Marts 2019

Annual Report 2019 public on www.tdcgroup.com

8 April

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – March 2020

7 May

Interim Financial Statements January – March 2020

8 July

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – June 2020

14 August

Interim Financial Statements January – June 2020

8 October

Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – September 2020

6 November

Interim Financial Statements January – September 2020

31 December

End of fiscal year 2020

Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.

The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

