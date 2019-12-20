TDC and DKT Holdings releases its financial calendar for 2020 as set out below.
9 January
Start of closed period prior to Financial Statements for 2019
10 February 2019
Financial Statements for 2019
10 Marts 2019
Annual Report 2019 public on www.tdcgroup.com
8 April
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – March 2020
7 May
Interim Financial Statements January – March 2020
8 July
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – June 2020
14 August
Interim Financial Statements January – June 2020
8 October
Start of closed period prior to Interim Financial Statements January – September 2020
6 November
Interim Financial Statements January – September 2020
31 December
End of fiscal year 2020
Release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements is expected at approximately 9:00 am (CET) on the days referred to.
The trading window for persons employed by the TDC Group and entered on TDC's insider list is four weeks from the release of financial statements for the year and interim financial statements.
For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.
