The "Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing, Cancer treatment), Regime (Atmospheric, Low-Pressure), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report



The global cold plasma market is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2024 from USD 1.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the benefits of cold plasma, such as its environment-friendliness, innovations in textile production, growing food safety concerns, innovations in cold plasma technology, and the increasing use of cold plasma in meat and poultry packaging decontamination.



By polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment accounted for the largest market share of the market



Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printability, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2019. Advantages of cold plasma treatment, such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.



Atmospheric cold plasma for the polymer & plastic industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2019. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities in Asian countries (particularly electronics, textiles, and polymers) and the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cold Plasma Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Market for the Textile Industry, By Application

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market, By Region (2017-2024)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of Cold Plasma Technology

5.2.1.2 Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.3 Innovations in Textile Production

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Application of Cold Plasma in the Medical Industry

5.2.3.2 Developing Nations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Commercialization of Cold Plasma



6 Cold Plasma Market, By Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Textile Industry

6.2.1 Finishing

6.2.1.1 Finishing is the Largest Application of Cold Plasma in the Textile Industry

6.2.2 Dyeing/Printing

6.2.2.1 Cold Plasma is an Effective Alternative Method for Wet Processing in an Environment-Friendly Manner

6.2.3 Sterilization

6.2.3.1 Cold Plasma Provides Significant Advantages in Sterilization Processes

6.2.4 Other Textile Applications

6.3 Polymer & Plastic Industry

6.3.1 Surface Treatment

6.3.1.1 Surface Treatment to Dominate the Polymer & Plastic Industry

6.3.2 Printing

6.3.2.1 Cold Plasma Surface Treatment Changes the Chemical Composition of Surfaces for Promoting Printing and Coating Adhesion

6.3.3 Adhesion

6.3.3.1 Cold Plasma Helps Improve the Adhesion Properties of Polymer Surfaces and Allows Bonding With Adhesives

6.3.4 Other Polymer & Plastic Applications

6.4 Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

6.4.1 Coating

6.4.1.1 Electronics and Semiconductors are Plasma-Coated Mainly to Improve Their Performance, Safety, and Longevity

6.4.2 Etching

6.4.2.1 Plasma Etching Finds Significant Use in the Semiconductor Industry for Printing Integrated Circuit Boards

6.4.3 Thin-Film Deposition

6.4.3.1 Thin-Film Processing of Cold Plasma Allows Its Easy Integration Into Various Types of Electronic Devices

6.5 Food & Agriculture Industry

6.5.1 Packaging Decontamination

6.5.1.1 Packaging Decontamination is the Largest Application of Cold Plasma in the Food & Agriculture Industry

6.5.2 Food Surface Decontamination

6.5.2.1 Growing Demand for Fresh Foods and Vegetables is A Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Market Segment

6.5.3 Wastewater Treatment

6.5.3.1 Cold Plasma Helps Remove and Inactivate Chemical and Microbial Contaminants During Water Treatment

6.5.4 Seed Germination

6.5.4.1 Cold Plasma Increases the Physiological Level of Seeds and Leads to Increased Yield

6.6 Medical Industry

6.6.1 Wound Healing

6.6.1.1 Wound Healing is the Major Application of Cold Plasma in the Medical Industry

6.6.2 Blood Coagulation

6.6.2.1 Cold Plasma Helps Accelerate Blood Coagulation Without Causing Tissue Damage

6.6.3 Dentistry

6.6.3.1 Dental Applications of Cold Plasma Include Sterilization, Elimination of Biofilms, and Root Canal Disinfection

6.6.4 Cancer Treatment

6.6.4.1 Cold Atmospheric Plasma Selectively Kills Cancer Cells By Both In Vitro & In Vivo Methods

6.6.5 Other Medical Applications

6.7 Other Industries



7 Cold Plasma Market, By Regime

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Atmospheric Cold Plasma

7.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness has Ensured the High Adoption of Acp

7.3 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

7.3.1 Bactericidal Activity and Minimal Surface Ablation Advantages Have Driven the Use of Low-Pressure Cold Plasma



8 Cold Plasma Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the Market in Europe

8.2.2 France

8.2.2.1 Growth in the Textile Industry is a Key Driver for the Market in France

8.2.3 UK

8.2.3.1 Rising Funding for R&D and Favorable Investment Scenario Will Support Market Growth in the UK

8.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 US Dominates the North American Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Rising Support for R&D to Drive Market Growth in Canada

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.1.1 Rising Cancer Incidence and Growing Geriatric Population are Driving the Growth of the Japanese Market

8.4.2 China

8.4.2.1 China is Expected to Register the Highest Growth in the Global Market

8.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Growth in the Textiles Sector and Rising Diabetes Incidence Will Drive the Latin American Market

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 High Growth in the Industrial Sector Will Support Market Growth



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Growth Strategy Matrix (2016-2019)

9.3 Market Ranking: Market

9.3.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.2 Visionary Leaders

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.5 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Product Enhancements

9.4.3 Partnerships

9.4.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Nordson Corporation

10.2 Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3 Plasmatreat GmbH

10.4 Apyx Medical Corporation

10.5 P2i Limited

10.6 Relyon Plasma GmbH

10.7 Henniker Plasma

10.8 Enercon Industries Corporation

10.9 AcXys Plasma Technologies

10.10 Tantec A/S

10.11 Europlasma N.V.

10.12 Thierry Corporation

10.13 Surfx Technologies LLC

10.14 SOFTAL Corona & Plasma GmbH

10.15 Coating Plasma Innovation

10.16 Ferrarini & Benelli S.R.L.

10.17 Neoplas GmbH

10.18 Terraplasma GmbH

10.19 Molecular Plasma Group

10.20 CINOGY Technologies GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gv80

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

