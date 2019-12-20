Danderyd December 20, 2019

The Copperstone Board December 19, 2019 decided to strengthen the Company’s cash position by 13.5 MSEK through a directed placement to a handful strategic long-term Swedish investors, using the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting of 2019. The price 0.40 SEK/share, representing a discount of 9.5% to VWAP during December 18, 2019, i e the day before the transaction, was considered to be comparable to other transactions in the market.



The investors of 13.5 MSEK were the following:

JOHECA AB (Jörgen Olsson Håkan Eriksson)

Spiky Investments AB (Emanuel Lipschütz)

Skandinavkonsult i Stockholm AB (Håkan Eriksson)

Emanuel Lipschütz

Gerhard Dal

Niclas Löwgren

Thomas Gidlund

Stockholm Capital Management AB (Jakob Järnblad Kristian Tasala)

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, or michael.mattsson@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se .

The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing December 20, 2019 at 11:25 CET.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also owns an exploitation concession in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

