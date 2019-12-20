Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SCARA Robot Market by Payload Capacity (Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01-15.00 kg), Application (Handling and Assembling & Disassembling), Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SCARA robot market (including prices of peripherals, software, and system engineering) is expected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3%.
One of the major driving factors for the SCARA robot market is the rising adoption of SCARA robots in the electronics industry. Also, due to the growing need to reduce human efforts and errors in the production process, demand for SCARA robots is increasing. However, the high overall installation cost for low volume production acts as a key restraining factor for the market growth.
Market for robots with a payload capacity ranging 5.01-15.00 kg to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
SCARA robots with a payload capacity ranging from 5.01-15.00 kg are mainly used for applications such as handling, assembly, and packaging. These robots are mainly adopted in the food & beverages; plastics, rubber, and chemicals; and precision engineering and optics industries. In the food & beverage industry, these SCARA robots are typically used in food processing applications as they help prevent food contamination. These robots are used for loading and unloading applications, specifically to unload the molding machine in the plastics industry. Increasing demand from food & beverages; plastics, rubber and chemicals; and precision engineering and optics industries for food handling and packaging applications is expected to propel the demand for SCARA robots with a payload capacity ranging 5.01-15.00 kg.
Processing application to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024
Processing application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SCARA robots are highly beneficial for various processing applications. Processing adds value to the product so as to enhance its appearance and marketability. In robotic processing operations, a SCARA robot controls a tool through its arm to perform a process on the work part. Also, SCARA robots are increasingly used in the medical industry for specimen processing applications. Many clinical laboratories are facing a shortage of trained microbiologists, which, in turn, offers opportunities for adopting SCARA robots in clinical laboratories; this is expected to propel the demand for SCARA robots in processing applications in the coming years.
Market in Europe to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period
The market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, automotive is the leading industry adopting SCARA robots, along with other industries such as metals & machinery, food & beverages, and electrical & electronics. One of the key factors driving the growth of the SCARA robot market is strong interdisciplinary research along the value chain of robotics in Europe. The growing demand from the automotive industry and improving electrical & electronics and metals & machinery sectors in Europe are expected to drive the SCARA robot market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in SCARA Robot Market
4.2 Market, By Payload Capacity
4.3 Market, By Application
4.4 Market in Europe, By Industry vs By Country
4.5 Market, By Industry
4.6 Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Reduce Human Efforts and Errors in Production Process
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of SCARA Robots in the Electronics Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Overall Installation Cost for Low Volume Production
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Labor Costs in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 Growing Integration of SCARA Robots With AI and IoT Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Collaborative Robots
5.2.4.2 Interoperability and Integration Issues With SCARA Robots
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 SCARA Robot Market, By Payload Capacity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Up to 5.00 kg
6.2.1 SCARA Robots With Payload Capacity of Up to 5.00 kg Accounted for Largest Share in 2018
6.3 5.01-15.00 kg
6.3.1 Market for SCARA Robots With Payload Capacity Ranging 5.01-15.00 kg to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
6.4 More Than 15.00 kg SCARA Robots With Payload Carrying Capacity of More Than 15.00 kg Mainly Adopted in Automotive, and Metals and Machinery Industries
7 SCARA Robot Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Handling
7.2.1 Handling Application Held Largest Share of Market in 2018
7.3 Assembling and Disassembling
7.3.1 SCARA Robots are Mainly Used for Small Products During Assembling and Disassembling Applications
7.4 Welding and Soldering
7.4.1 Welding and Soldering Application of SCARA Robots is Ideal for Small-Volume Production
7.5 Processing
7.5.1 Market for Processing Applications to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
7.6 Dispensing
7.6.1 SCARA Robots Provide Maximum Flexibility for Complex Dispensing Applications Such as Painting and Gluing
7.7 Others
8 SCARA Robot Market, By Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electrical & Electronics
8.2.1 Electrical & Electronics Industry Accounted for the Largest Share of Market in 2018
8.3 Automotive
8.3.1 SCARA Robots are Mainly Used for Assembling & Disassembling Applications in Automotive Industry
8.4 Metals & Machinery
8.4.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Material Handling, Assembly, and Dispensing Applications in Metals & Machinery Industry
8.5 Plastics, Rubbers, and Chemicals
8.5.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Handling Hazardous Explosive Substances in the Chemicals Industry
8.6 Precision Engineering and Optics
8.6.1 Precision Engineering and Optics Industry to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
8.7 Food & Beverages
8.7.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Wide Range of Handling Processes
8.8 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
8.8.1 SCARA Robots are Used for Assembling and Packaging Medical Devices and Implants, and Custom Prescription Filling
8.9 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 APAC
9.5 RoW
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Market, 2018
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.3 Innovators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)
10.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)
10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.4.1 Expansions
10.4.2 Product Launches
10.4.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.4.4 Acquisitions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Seiko Epson
11.1.2 Yamaha Motor
11.1.3 Denso
11.1.4 Yaskawa
11.1.5 Stubli
11.1.6 ABB
11.1.7 Mitsubishi Electric
11.1.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
11.1.9 Toshiba Machine
11.1.10 Comau
11.2 Right to Win
11.2.1 Seiko Epson
11.2.2 Yamaha Motor
11.2.3 Denso
11.2.4 Yaskawa
11.2.5 Stubli
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi
11.3.2 Kuka
11.3.3 Fanuc
11.3.4 Omron Adept
11.3.5 Durr
11.3.6 Hiwin Technologies
11.3.7 Janome
11.3.8 Hirata
11.3.9 Adtech
11.3.10 Delta Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/856soz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: