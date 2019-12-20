Pune, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Fuel Cell Market size is anticipated to witness a high growth rate in the forecast period on account of the increasing awareness about harmful greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles. The major growth trajectory of this market is described in details in a report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “ Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”

According to this report, the market is prognosticated to reach USD 17.24 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 0.46 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 59.7% within this set period.

Rise in Demand for Alternative Fuel to Drive Market

Key factors promoting the Automotive Fuel Cell Market growth include better fuel efficiency, a decline in fossil fuel dependency, quick refilling, no greenhouse gas emission in the atmosphere. Besides this, the rise in demand for incorporating alternative fuel cells in automobiles for keeping a check on the environment is likely to help attract high Automotive Fuel Cell Market revenue in the forthcoming years. Various countries are adopting the implementation of new policies for promoting hydrogen-based automotive vehicles and this is further anticipated to increase the market shares in the coming years.

On the other hand, the rise in research and development activities for the introduction of efficient fuel cell systems is anticipated to attract high Automotive Fuel Cell Market share in the future.

Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emission Rates to Help Asia Pacific Emerge Dominant

Geographically, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific on account of the exponential rise in the deployment of FCEVs. In 2018, Asia Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell Market size was USD 0.22 billion. Other factors such as the positive results in greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets and substantial development of hydrogen infrastructure are further prognosticated to help the region expand in the long run.

On the other hand, North America market will witness considerable growth on account of the rise in investments in the manufacturing of advanced fuel cell systems. The rise in the adoption of hydrogen-based technology across various nations and the promotion of zero-emission vehicles will help this region rise at significant rates in the future.



Collaborative Efforts of Companies to Set New Market Standards

Automotive fuel cells market manufacturers are emphasizing on the introduction of pioneering solutions and products that can be applied for all light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. They are also focusing on cutting down the manufacturing costs of such vehicles so that it can attract high automotive fuel cells market revenues in the forecast period.

Some of the latest industry developments in the global market include:

December 2018 – Hyundai Motor Group revealed their “FCEV Vision 2030’ vision wherein they want to step out of the transportation sector and expand their reach towards hydrogen technology. Under this, Hyundai is making efforts to increase its production of fuel cell systems to about 700,000 on an annual basis till 2030.

September 2018 – Six heavy-duty fuel cell power modules were announced to be supplied to TransPower and GTI by Hydrogenics Corporation. These power modules will be supplied for the Class 8 Navistar DRAYAGE set of trucks to be deployed in Southern California, annually.

List of the key Manufacturers Operating in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market include:

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Hydrogenics

Valmet Automotive

Intelligent Energy

Umicore

Hyundai Motor Company

Ballard Power Systems

Pragma Industries

AVL

Air Liquide

ElringKlinger

Plug Power

PowerCell Sweden AB

