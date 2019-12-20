RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER was today named as one of the recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine’s 2019 Green Supply Chain Awards , in recognition of its efforts to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. The Award, which is in its eleventh year, is open to suppliers and providers of supply chain solutions as well as companies working to achieve sustainability within their operations.



JAGGAER was the only company in the source-to-pay platform space granted the award.

In winning the accolade JAGGAER was able demonstrate how green factors could easily and effectively be built into the entire source-to-pay cycle with JAGGAER ONE and could demonstrate quantified successes. For example, more than 25 JAGGAER customers are cited as top performing institutions across multiple sustainability impact areas in the 2018 Sustainable Campus Index (SCI), published by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

In addition, JAGGAER works in partnership with relevant consultancies that help design green supply chain strategies such as EcoVadis . And JAGGAER is currently working on a “ Procurement to Build Social Value ” project in the United Kingdom. Last but not least is the commitment of JAGGAER’s lead investor, Cinven , to responsible investment, which ensures that JAGGAER will continue on this path of supporting organizations to achieve sustainability within their operations.

“Sustainability is a hot topic across all of the vertical industry sectors we serve, and companies are increasingly called upon to demonstrate that they are acting to promote sustainable procurement not just in their own organizations but across the supply chain,” said JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau.

“We are therefore delighted to receive this recognition of our contribution to our customers’ efforts from Supply & Demand Chain Executive,” he added.

