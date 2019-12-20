



We hereby inform that Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group will prepare consolidated semi-annual and annual information to be published according to the procedure prescribed by the regulations.

In 2020, Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to publish the unaudited financial statement of the company and the group for six months on 28 August 2020.

