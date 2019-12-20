Tulikivi Corporation has concluded an agreement with its finance providers on the 2019–2020 repayment programme and its terms

On 19 December 2019, Tulikivi Corporation signed a financing agreement with its finance providers concerning the 2019–2020 repayment programme in ratio to the finance providers’ exposures and the loan covenants given to the finance providers. Managing Director Heikki Vauhkonen: "The agreed repayment programme enables the promotion of the talc project and other development activities."





