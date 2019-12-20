The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) have included three innovative technologies from Case IH and from New Holland respectively, in their annual AE50 Awards. The awards honor the year’s most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.

London, December 20, 2019

Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, the global agricultural machinery brands of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), have each won three prestigious ASABE AE50 awards for 2020. Companies around the world submit entries to the annual competition, and the 50 best products, which are judged as having the most impact in advanced engineering for the food and agricultural industries by a panel of international engineering experts, are admitted to the list.

Case IH has won recognition for three innovations which help producers save time, reduce costs and improve overall operating safety. The AFS Connect® Magnum series tractor provides producers with the freedom to manage, monitor, adjust and transfer machine and agronomic data the way they want. A completely redesigned operating system enables remote display viewing, service diagnostics and software updates, and is further testament to CNH Industrial’s development of the theme of digitalization and precision farming. The 2160 Early Riser® split-row large fold front planter was recognized for its wing wheel system, which provides optimal weight distribution between the tractor and planter – for improved operational productivity. This is the fifth award in the last five years for 2000 series Early Riser planters. The third award for Case IH was won by the Precision Air™ 5 series air cart with curve compensation, which helps ensure proper product distribution across the drill in tight turns and corners, to help enhance yields.

New Holland also has three innovations named to the top 50, which highlight the brand’s commitment to an innovative and forward-looking approach to agricultural mechanization. The SideWinder™ Ultra armrest places all key tractor in-cab controls ergonomically and logically in a single location. It also features a fully customizable operator interface, which enables drivers to configure specific operating functions to suit their individual preferences.

Ground Speed Management II, available on New Holland’s T5 and T6 ranges of midrange tractors was also recognized. This system automatically maintains the requested forward speed at the optimal operating point in terms of engine speed and gear selection, thereby reducing fuel consumption and enhancing efficiency. The P-Series Air Cart’s automatic levelling and agitation system for air carts equipped with an auxiliary tank was also included. The system ensures that fine seed, inoculant or other small-particle sized products adequately cover all of the meter rollers in near-empty tank conditions for maximum productivity.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments