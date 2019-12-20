Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Square and Clover Delivering Merchant Services Beyond Payment Acceptance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Small businesses suffer from a lack of expertise, financial services, and capital, leading to a failure rate of close to 50% within five years of start-up, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. However, the market has been difficult for merchant acquirers to serve, due to price sensitivity, high risk, and a high cost of sales.
This new research report examines the success of Square and Clover as examples of a new approach to serving small businesses using marketplaces that provide choice and flexibility while using commodity hardware.
Instant onboarding is the sizzle, not the steak. While digitized and fast merchant onboarding looks great, small businesses need to understand the fee schedule and the complete range of solutions and apps that directly apply to their specific operational needs and future growth.
Highlights of this research report include:
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Introduction
Merchants and Payment Providers Have an Adversarial History
Small Businesses Offer a Sizable Market Opportunity
Square mPOS as a Springboard for Small Business Solutions
Clover Steps Up to Meet Small Merchants' Payment and Business Management Needs
Reading the Fine Print on Transaction Fee Schedules
Merchants React Favorably to Square and Clover
Speed of Onboarding Should Not Determine a Merchant's Choice of Payments Vendor
Conclusions and Implications
