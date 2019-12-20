Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Square and Clover Delivering Merchant Services Beyond Payment Acceptance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Small businesses suffer from a lack of expertise, financial services, and capital, leading to a failure rate of close to 50% within five years of start-up, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. However, the market has been difficult for merchant acquirers to serve, due to price sensitivity, high risk, and a high cost of sales.

This new research report examines the success of Square and Clover as examples of a new approach to serving small businesses using marketplaces that provide choice and flexibility while using commodity hardware.



Instant onboarding is the sizzle, not the steak. While digitized and fast merchant onboarding looks great, small businesses need to understand the fee schedule and the complete range of solutions and apps that directly apply to their specific operational needs and future growth.



Highlights of this research report include:

How Square pioneered an affordable, rapid acceptance service that appealed to a previously underserved market

How First Data (now Fiserv) acquired Clover to create a competitor to Square with the reach and financial capabilities of the #1 merchant acquirer

The introduction of the web-connected mobile point-of-sale market, combining a range of hardware solutions with a marketplace or app store approach, integrating a wide variety of apps

How marketplaces add to profitability by creating sources of revenue beyond commodity transaction fees

The restaurant sector as a key opportunity for web-enabled point-of-sale terminals

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Introduction



Merchants and Payment Providers Have an Adversarial History



Small Businesses Offer a Sizable Market Opportunity



Square mPOS as a Springboard for Small Business Solutions

Vertical Market Solutions Drive Engagement

Targeting the Life-Cycle Needs of Small Businesses

Clover Steps Up to Meet Small Merchants' Payment and Business Management Needs

Clover Became a Crown Jewel for First Data

Restaurant Solutions Drive a Key Vertical Market for Clover

Clover App Store Serves as a Big Toolbox for Small Business

Reading the Fine Print on Transaction Fee Schedules



Merchants React Favorably to Square and Clover



Speed of Onboarding Should Not Determine a Merchant's Choice of Payments Vendor



Conclusions and Implications



Companies Mentioned



Android

Apple

Apptizer

Bank of America Merchant Services

Celtic Bank of Utah

Clover

DoorDash

First Data

Fiserv

Intuit

PayPal

Poynt

Sam's Club

Square

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9bffb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900