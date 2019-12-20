Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gas Purification Technology Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for industrial gasses is increasing driven by oil and gas demand. Higher demand for industrial gasses leads to increased demand for gas separation and purification processes.

In this PDF analysis we look into the following gas streams for removal of impurities:

  • LNG Processing
  • C2-C3 Processing
  • C4-C5+ Processing
  • NGL Processing
  • Syngas Processing
  • Hydrogen Purification
  • Air Separation

For the analysis we have segregated the purification/separation technologies into the following categories:

Technologies:

  • Membranes
  • Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)
  • Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA)
  • Cryogenic Separation

Main Impurities:

  • Moisture
  • CO2
  • NH3
  • Hydrocarbons

Technology selection criteria:

  • Cost of the technology
  • Performance at the removal of impurities
  • Vendor experience in installing its technology globally
  • Key attributes of the technology
  • Updated April 2019, data provided by Stratas Advisors, a global consultancy providing full spectrum coverage of the energy sector and related industries.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bw1zru

