Series RIKV 20 0715
Settlement Date  12/27/2019 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  500 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  98.272  /  3.149 
Total Number of Bids Received  5 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  800 
Total Number of Successful Bids  2 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  2 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  98.272  /  3.149 
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  98.277  /  3.140 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  98.272  /  3.149 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  98.276  /  3.142 
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  98.277  /  3.140 
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  98.000  /  3.655 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  98.190  /  3.302 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.60 