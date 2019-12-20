|Series
|RIKV 20 0715
|Settlement Date
|12/27/2019
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.272
|/
|3.149
|Total Number of Bids Received
|5
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|800
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|2
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|2
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.272
|/
|3.149
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.277
|/
|3.140
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.272
|/
|3.149
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.276
|/
|3.142
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.277
|/
|3.140
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.000
|/
|3.655
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.190
|/
|3.302
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.60
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
