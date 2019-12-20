|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
20 December 2019
Company announcement number 113/2019
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2020
With effect from 1 January 2020, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,
Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 113-2019_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Nr. 113_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.01.2020_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: