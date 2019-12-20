Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Global Urology/Renal Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for urology/renal technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

Asahi Kasei Kuraray

B. Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson/Bard

Boston Scientific/AMS

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Dentsply/AstraTech

Fresenius

Hollister

Medtronic/Bellco

Nikkiso

Nipro

NxStage

Teleflex/(Rusch

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Urology & Renal

1. Dialysis Products

1.1 Market by Dialysis Type

1.2 Supplier Shares

1.3 Market by Geography



2. Urology Products

2.1 Ostomy Products

2.2 Urine Collection and Incontinence Management

2.3 Specialty Products

2.4 Markets by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Urology and Renal Products, Global Market by Major Segment, 2017-2023

Exhibit 2: Dialysis Products, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 3: Global Dialysis Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 4: Global Ostomy Products Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 5: Global Urine Collection & Incontinence Products Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 6: Global Urology Specialty Products Market, Supplier Shares, 2018



