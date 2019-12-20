Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global office furniture market was worth US$ 64.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 86.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
At present, the global market for office furniture is driven by factors like the expanding corporate sector, rapidly growing real estate industry and escalating demand for premium and designer furniture.
Market Trends
An increase in the number of corporate offices owing to the rapid construction of IT Parks and commercial zones is creating a demand for modernized office furniture across the globe. In addition to this, for boosting colleague communications, collaborative environment and social interactions, organizations are creating informal office spaces. This shift has prompted the manufacturers in the office furniture industry to introduce intelligently designed furniture products.
Other than this, on account of technological advancements and rising cases of health issues due to the sedentary lifestyle of employees, there has been a rise in the demand for smart workplace furniture that provides internet connectivity as well as promotes better posture and movement support. This factor is expected to have a significant impact on the demand for office furniture during the forecast period.
