SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Quebec, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or “NMG”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first commercial-scale spheronization and micronization equipment at its graphite demonstration plant in Saint-Michel-des-Saints as part of its strategy to supply the lithium-ion battery (LiB) market with a high-purity, sustainable and ethically sourced product.



Nouveau Monde is currently producing graphite concentrate at its demonstration plant and pre-qualifying it among potential future clients within traditional market segments, such as in lining refractories found in the steel making industry, foils for electronics and lubricants. With the installment of this new equipment, Nouveau Monde will begin transforming its graphite concentrate into value-added products (VAP) such as spherical graphite, the key component of the anode of a LiB.

Over the next few weeks, the Company will complete the equipment installation, commissioning and ramp-up. This Phase 2 demonstration plant is expected to begin producing VAP products before the end of Q1 2020 and destined for the pre-qualification by potential future clients within this market segment, which is forecasted to grow exponentially over the next several years.

Appointment of an Operations Director

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre-Luc St-Hilaire as Operations Director for the demonstration plant. Mr. St-Hilaire previously acted as Production Supervisor, Processing at Cascades Tissue Group after having spent 15 years at Imerys Graphite & Carbon Canada as Plant Supervisor of their Terrebonne VAP plant. His experience in the transformation and micronization of graphite concentrate will be key in successfully implementing Nouveau Monde’s processes and operations in preparation for commercial production.

Eric Desaulniers, President & CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite explains, “this new phase of our demonstration plant, coupled with the hiring of another key senior technical person with transferable experience in the production of VAP, is yet another way in which we are de-risking the Matawinie project and ensuring the success of future commercial operations and shareholder value.”

In parallel, Karl Trudeau is stepping down as Chief Operating Officer for personal reasons. Over the past two years, Mr. Trudeau has been instrumental in the construction and commissioning of the demonstration plant as well as efforts to drive social acceptability. His contribution helped the Company refine the Matawinie project from pre-feasibility models to detailed engineering-ready concept. With his rich graphite transformation expertise, he will continue to serve Nouveau Monde as a consultant.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is developing the Matawinie graphite mining project, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km north of Montréal, QC. At the end of 2018, the Company published a Feasibility Study which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production of 100,000 tonnes per year, with an average concentrate purity of 97%, over a 26-year period. Production is expected to commence in 2022. Currently, Nouveau Monde operates a demonstration plant where it expects to produce 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite, which is being sent to potential North American and international clients for the qualification of its products. In a perspective of vertical integration and sustainable development within the electrical vehicle market, Nouveau Monde is planning to establish a large-scale secondary graphite transformation facility, catering to the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery industry, with its spherical graphite demo plant slated to start operation in 2020. Dedicated to high standards of renewable energy and sustainability, the Matawinie graphite project will be the first of its kind to operate as an all-electric, zero-carbon mine.

