FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company's first quarter Fiscal 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Revenues for the Fiscal 2020 first quarter ended November 30, 2019, were $588.5 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to $493.6 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Newmar business were $552.8 million, representing an organic growth rate of 12.0% over the prior year period driven by strong growth in the Towable segment and modest growth in the Motorhome business. Gross profit was $78.6 million, an increase of 10.7% compared to $71.0 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Gross profit margin decreased 100 basis points in the quarter primarily due to a change in mix as a result of the acquisition of Newmar and the impact of the associated purchase accounting. Operating income was $23.9 million for the quarter, which includes $10.0 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Newmar, compared to $32.6 million in the first quarter of last year. Fiscal 2020 first quarter net income was $14.1 million, a decrease of 36.5% compared to $22.2 million in the same period last year. Reported earnings per diluted share were $0.44, a decrease of 37.1% compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $0.70 in the same period last year. Consolidated adjusted earnings per share were $0.73 for the first quarter, an increase of 4.3% over the prior period, excluding approximately $12.1 million, or $0.29 per share after tax, of transaction costs, inventory step-up, and the non-cash portion of the interest expense related to the convertible bond that was issued to finance the Newmar acquisition. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $42.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 9.3% compared to $38.5 million last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “We delivered strong consolidated results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 as we continued to make progress in transforming Winnebago Industries into a premier outdoor lifestyle company. Overall revenue growth remains strong, driven by vibrant Class B sales in our Motorhome segment and another stellar quarter from Grand Design in the Towable segment. These businesses are driving significant market share gains in the RV industry. Our RV retail market share is now 10.8% on a trailing three month basis through October, up 1.7 share points over the prior year period and exceeding our 2020 goal of 10% we established in November, 2017. Our results included approximately three weeks of contribution from the recently acquired Newmar business, the foremost luxury motorhome manufacturer in North America. We are extremely focused on the integration of the Newmar business and ensuring a smooth transition for Newmar's employees, dealers, and end-customers. Our continued growth reflects our competitive position in the RV industry and the resilience of our diversified portfolio, which has positioned us well to deliver solid results despite prevailing industry headwinds. As we look ahead to the balance of Fiscal 2020, we remain focused on authentically differentiating ourselves from the competition around quality, customer service and innovation. I want to thank all of our Winnebago Industries employees for their hard work during the quarter and for their unwavering commitment to our ambitious goal of transforming Winnebago Industries into a stronger enterprise. I also want to welcome the Newmar employees to the Winnebago Industries family and thank them for their hard work now and into the future as the integration process ramps up.”

Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $341.3 million for the first quarter, up 16.5% over the prior year, driven by strong unit growth in the Grand Design RV product line. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $35.8 million, up 16.1% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5% was in line with the prior period. Backlog decreased 22.0%, in units, compared to the prior year period reflecting an increased utilization of incremental capacity and a change in dealer ordering patterns to smaller and more frequent purchases.

Motorhome

In the first quarter, revenues for the Motorhome segment were $225.9 million, up 24.6% from the prior year primarily driven by strength in the Class B line-up and the addition of Newmar revenues during the quarter. Excluding Newmar, segment revenues grew 4.9% over the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million, down 22.1%, due to an unfavorable mix and higher SG&A expense partially offset by the three week contribution to Adjusted EBITDA from the Newmar acquisition and pricing in excess of inflation. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 250 basis points. Backlog increased 34.2%, in units, compared to the prior year, due to the acquisition of Newmar and new product introductions in the Winnebago motorhome line-up, partially offset by a change in dealer ordering patterns to smaller and more frequent purchases.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of November 30, 2019, the Company had total outstanding debt of $463.5 million ($560.0 million of debt, net of convertible note discount of $84.0 million, and debt issuance costs of $12.5 million) and working capital of $297.8 million. Cash flow from operations was $79.0 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, reflecting a strong increase of 45.9%, or $24.9 million, from the same period in Fiscal 2019.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On December 18, 2019, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on January 29, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2020.

Corporate Responsibility and Governance

As announced earlier this week, Winnebago Industries' initial Corporate Responsibility report was released, which provides an overview of the Company’s process to identify and prioritize the most relevant environmental, social and governance related topics and goals. Additionally, the Company’s board of directors approved the addition of Sara Armbruster as a member of its board of directors.

Mr. Happe continued, “We are eager to build upon the tremendous progress we’ve made towards enhancing our position as a leader in premium outdoor lifestyle solutions. The acquisition of Newmar is pivotal in increasing our competitiveness and we are excited about the accretion Newmar brings to our portfolio - culturally, strategically and financially. We enter Fiscal 2020 with a stronger business that now includes four of the most iconic brands in the outdoor lifestyle arena - Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft. The benefits of having an expanded and more diversified product portfolio have translated to more consistent earnings results and are driving incremental growth and market share expansion in our business. We continue to monitor the health of the RV and marine channels and the confidence of consumers. By keeping our teams focused on delivering against our golden threads - superior quality, valued innovation, outstanding customer service - we are confident that Winnebago Industries will continue to outperform the marketplace and maximize value for our shareholders and customers in fiscal year 2020.”

Conference Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss first quarter Fiscal 2020 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Newmar, Grand Design, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to increases in interest rates, availability of credit, low consumer confidence, availability of labor, significant increase in repurchase obligations, inadequate liquidity or capital resources, availability and price of fuel, a slowdown in the economy, increased material and component costs, availability of chassis and other key component parts, sales order cancellations, slower than anticipated sales of new or existing products, new product introductions by competitors, the effect of global tensions, integration of operations relating to mergers and acquisitions activities, business interruptions, any unexpected expenses related to ERP, risks related to compliance with debt covenants and leverage ratios, and other factors. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 November 24, 2018 Net revenues $ 588,458 100.0 % $ 493,648 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 509,845 86.6 % 422,652 85.6 % Gross profit 78,613 13.4 % 70,996 14.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 51,105 8.7 % 35,712 7.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,614 0.6 % 2,659 0.5 % Total operating expenses 54,719 9.3 % 38,371 7.8 % Operating income 23,894 4.1 % 32,625 6.6 % Interest expense 6,049 1.0 % 4,501 0.9 % Non-operating income (116 ) — % (763 ) (0.2 )% Income before income taxes 17,961 3.1 % 28,887 5.9 % Provision for income taxes 3,893 0.7 % 6,726 1.4 % Net income $ 14,068 2.4 % $ 22,161 4.5 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,067 31,567 Diluted 32,267 31,814

Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

November 30,

2019 August 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,328 $ 37,431 Receivables, net 167,290 158,049 Inventories, net 263,333 201,126 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,301 14,051 Total current assets 545,252 410,657 Property, plant, and equipment, net 163,348 127,572 Other assets: Goodwill 347,840 274,931 Other intangible assets, net 423,258 256,082 Investment in life insurance 26,958 26,846 Operating lease assets 30,720 — Other assets 16,248 8,143 Total assets $ 1,553,624 $ 1,104,231 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 93,120 $ 81,635 Accrued expenses 141,618 107,217 Current maturities of long-term debt 12,668 8,892 Total current liabilities 247,406 197,744 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 450,848 245,402 Deferred income taxes 17,210 12,032 Unrecognized tax benefits 6,563 3,591 Operating lease liabilities 28,066 — Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion 12,594 12,878 Other 5,328 372 Total non-current liabilities 520,609 274,275 Stockholders' equity 785,609 632,212 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,553,624 $ 1,104,231

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended November 30,

2019 November 24,

2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 14,068 $ 22,161 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,586 3,169 Amortization of intangible assets 3,614 2,659 Non-cash interest expense, net 1,023 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 760 394 Last-in, first-out expense 332 597 Stock-based compensation 1,583 2,472 Deferred income taxes 731 382 Other, net 65 (570 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables 27,906 23,748 Inventories 20,082 3,070 Prepaid expenses and other assets (84 ) 68 Accounts payable (4,214 ) (799 ) Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits 3,217 (2,443 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,364 (737 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,033 54,171 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,624 ) (12,771 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (264,280 ) (702 ) Other, net 243 311 Net cash used in investing activities (270,661 ) (13,162 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on credit agreement 603,292 133,711 Repayments of credit agreement (603,292 ) (172,229 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 300,000 — Purchase of convertible note hedge (70,800 ) — Proceeds from issuance of warrants 42,210 — Payments of offering costs (10,707 ) — Payments of cash dividends (3,469 ) (3,183 ) Other, net (1,709 ) (948 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 255,525 (42,649 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 63,897 (1,640 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,431 2,342 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 101,328 $ 702 Supplement cash flow disclosure: Income taxes paid, net $ (311 ) $ 8,778 Interest paid $ 5,193 $ 3,736 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of Winnebago common stock for acquisition of business $ 92,572 $ — Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 2,063 $ 145

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Towable

(in thousands, except unit data)

Three Months Ended November 30,

2019 % of Revenues November 24,

2018 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 341,250 $ 292,833 $ 48,417 16.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 35,785 10.5 % 30,828 10.5 % 4,957 16.1 % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries November 30,

2019 Product Mix(1) November 24,

2018 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Travel trailer 6,336 59.8 % 5,836 62.2 % 500 8.6 % Fifth wheel 4,263 40.2 % 3,549 37.8 % 714 20.1 % Total towables 10,599 100.0 % 9,385 100.0 % 1,214 12.9 % November 30,

2019 November 24,

2018 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 7,174 9,199 (2,025 ) (22.0 )% Dollars $ 242,853 $ 327,724 $ (84,871 ) (25.9 )% Dealer Inventory Units 17,843 16,662 1,181 7.1 %

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Motorhome

(in thousands, except unit data)

Three Months Ended November 30,

2019 % of Revenues November 24,

2018 % of Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 225,891 $ 181,328 $ 44,563 24.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 9,331 4.1 % 11,976 6.6 % (2,645 ) (22.1 )% Three Months Ended Unit deliveries November 30,

2019 Product Mix(1) November 24,

2018 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change Class A 399 21.2 % 422 23.2 % (23 ) (5.5 )% Class B 809 43.0 % 719 39.5 % 90 12.5 % Class C 674 35.8 % 678 37.3 % (4 ) (0.6 )% Total motorhomes 1,882 100.0 % 1,819 100.0 % 63 3.5 % November 30,

2019 November 24,

2018 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 2,631 1,961 670 34.2 % Dollars $ 384,201 $ 191,632 $ 192,569 100.5 % Dealer Inventory Units 5,169 4,458 711 15.9 %

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Diluted income per share to Adjusted diluted income per share:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) November 30, 2019 November 24, 2018 Diluted income per share (GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.70 Pretax acquisition-related costs(1) 0.31 — Pretax acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up 0.03 — Pretax non-cash interest expense(2) 0.03 — Tax impact of adjustments(3) (0.08 ) — Adjusted diluted income per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.73 $ 0.70

(1) Represents transaction-closing costs.

(2) Non-cash interest expense associated with the Convertible Notes issued related to our acquisition of Newmar.

(3) Income tax charge calculated using the statutory tax rate for the U.S. of 21.0% for both periods presented.

The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) November 30,

2019 November 24,

2018 Net income $ 14,068 $ 22,161 Interest expense 6,049 4,501 Provision for income taxes 3,893 6,726 Depreciation 3,586 3,169 Amortization of intangible assets 3,614 2,659 EBITDA 31,210 39,216 Acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up 1,176 — Acquisition-related costs 9,950 — Restructuring expenses (172 ) — Non-operating income (116 ) (763 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,048 $ 38,453

We have provided non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted diluted income per share, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as comparable measures to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and improve comparability of our results from period to period. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as income per share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. We believe Adjusted diluted income per share and Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because these measures exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted income per share include acquisition-related costs, acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, non-cash interest expense, and the tax impact of the adjustments. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, acquisition-related costs, restructuring expenses, and non-operating income.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as our performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our board of directors to enable our board of directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in its assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for our company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and (e) to ensure compliance with covenants and restricted activities under the terms of our debt agreements. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

