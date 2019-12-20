Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iris Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global iris recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2019-2024.
Despite genetic similarities, irises of different individuals are structurally distinct and unique, which allows them to be used for recognition, identification and authentication purposes. Iris recognition, also known as iris scanning, is a method used for identifying individuals based on the unique pattern of their iris. The process utilizes visible and near-infrared light to capture a high-contrast image of the iris.
The technology combines computer vision, pattern recognition, statistical inference and optics. This form of biometric system helps law enforcement officers to compare iris images of a suspect with an existing database. Also, several countries across the globe are implementing these systems in airports, points of entry or exit and other authoritative premises to reduce security breach incidences.
Market Trends
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Iris Recognition Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Component
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Integration
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
7 Market Breakup by Product Integration
7.1 Smartphone
7.2 Tablet and Notebook
7.3 Scanner
7.4 PC/Laptop
7.5 Smartwatches
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Government
8.2 Transportation
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 BioEnable
14.3.2 Iris ID
14.3.3 IrisGuard
14.3.4 M2SYS Technology
14.3.5 IriTech, Inc.
14.3.6 SRI International
14.3.7 Crossmatch
14.3.8 EyeLock LLC
14.3.9 IDEMIA
14.3.10 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
