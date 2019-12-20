Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime 4.0 - Upscaled Digitalisation is Boosting Appetite for Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an overview of the challenges and technological solutions for the digital transformation of the maritime freight industry.

It presents the main challenges facing the industry, along with the main use cases, their state of development and prospects of adoption.

The study covers a broad range of emerging solutions: IoT-based tracking and monitoring solutions, blockchain-based initiatives for the digitalisation of international trade documents and shipping events, as well as AI and automation solutions that will push maritime towards the autonomous ship.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Maritime Sector Overview
2.1. Maritime sector overview
2.2. Maritime sector challenges

3. Maritime Connectivity
3.1. 5G Maritime

4. Tracking and Services
4.1. Ship tracking
4.2. Connected containers

5. Maritime Blockchains
5.1. Digitalisation of the supply chain
5.2. Blockchain for maritime insurance

6. AI and Automation
6.1. Towards the autonomous ship
6.2. Optimising the logistics track

Companies Mentioned

  • A.P. Moller-Maersk Group
  • IBM
  • International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation & Lighthouse Authorities (IALA)
  • International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
  • Maersk Group
  • nCentric
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Traxens
  • Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Services
  • Van Oord

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cqj95

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900