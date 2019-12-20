Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The complete guide to drafting and negotiating clear and concise commercial agreements in English. Presented by expert linguists with extensive experience in commercial law.



Most international agreements are drafted in the English language irrespective of the nationality of contracting parties. Language errors in the text and unclear and inconcise phrasing cause confusion and can ultimately lead to a dispute if they go unnoticed. Gain a comprehensive understanding of the common pitfalls, key areas of risk and up-to-date drafting techniques in English to ensure you protect your organisation against unnecessary risk.

What are the objectives of this programme?

Learn how to recognise drafting inaccuracies to effectively re-draft poorly written clauses

Draft effective standard clauses that can be used across the organisation to manage exposure to legal risk

Understand the principles of using plain English within your contract to reduce uncertainty

Focus on agreement structure, linguistic clarity and accuracy to draft with confidence

Discover how to avoid over-complex sentences and structures to limit the risk of dispute

Develop more effective legal writing skills that can be used in all your business communications

Who Should Attend?



Lawyers working in industry and government

Lawyers in banks and financial institutions

Lawyers in private practice

Lawyers and corporate executives involved in the drafting of contracts in English

Agenda



Day one

Drafting contracts in clear English

Structure and terminology of contracts

Practical exercise: drafting standard clauses in English

practical exercise: legal vocabulary During this session, participants will work through exercises both individually and in groups to develop their knowledge of legal vocabulary.



Day two

Email and letter writing with precision and clarity

Practical exercise: precision and clarity The participants will apply the principles above by re-drafting a badly written piece of legal correspondence.

Principles of proofreading legal documents

Contract drafting

Legal vocabulary

Delegate contributions

Day three

Advanced drafting skills

Legal advice

Grammar Exercises on the use of prepositions and countable nouns in a legal context.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43pu9b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900