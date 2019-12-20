In continuation of company announcements no. 557 and 567 the Board of Directors has today appointed Peter A. Ruzicka as the new chair of the Board of Directors with effect from 1 January 2020. Peder Tuborgh will step down both as member and chair of the Board of Directors on 31 December, 2019.
