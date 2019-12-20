In continuation of company announcements no. 557 and 567 the Board of Directors has today appointed Peter A. Ruzicka as the new chair of the Board of Directors with effect from 1 January 2020. Peder Tuborgh will step down both as member and chair of the Board of Directors on 31 December, 2019.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora’s total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Michael Bjergby

VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury

+45 7219 5387

miby@pandora.net CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

Johan Melchior

Director External Relations

+45 4060 1415

jome@pandora.net Christian Møller

Investor Relations Officer

+45 7219 5361

chmo@pandora.net

Attachment