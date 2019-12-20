Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America augmented reality and virtual reality market in healthcare industry is expected to reach $5.22 billion by 2026, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 33.7% and the largest healthcare AR and VR regional market in the world.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America healthcare AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Country.



The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Alphabet Inc

Artificial Life, Inc.

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Facebook

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

HTC

Immersion Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Microsoft

Orca Health

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthcare

Simulab Corp

Sony

TheraSim, Inc.

VirtaMed

Vuzix Corp



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Marker-based Augmented Reality

3.2.2 Markerless Augmented Reality

3.3 North America Healthcare Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Nonimmersive Technology

3.2.2 Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Offering

4.1 Market Overview by Offering

4.2 North America Hardware Market of Healthcare AR and VR 2015-2026

4.3 North America Software Market of Healthcare AR and VR 2015-2026

4.4 North America Service Market of Healthcare AR and VR 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Device Type

5.1 Market Overview by Device Type

5.2 North America AR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.2.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.2.2 Handheld Device

5.3 North America VR Devices Market 2015-2026

5.3.1 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.3.2 Gesture-Tracking Device

5.3.3 Projector & Display Wall



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Surgery 2015-2026

6.3 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Rehabilitation and Behavioral Neurology 2015-2026

6.4 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Pain Management 2015-2026

6.5 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Medical Training and Diagnosis 2015-2026

6.6 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Diagnosis 2015-2026

6.7 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Fitness Management 2015-2026

6.8 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Virtual Reality Expose Therapy (VRET) 2015-2026

6.9 North America Healthcare Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of North America Market by End-user

7.1 Market Overview by End-user

7.2 North America Healthcare AR and VR Market in Academic Institutes 2015-2026

7.3 North America Healthcare AR and VR Market in Hospitals and Clinics 2015-2026

7.4 North America Healthcare AR and VR Market in Research and Diagnostics Laboratories 2015-2026

7.5 North America Healthcare AR and VR Market in Pharma Companies and Research Centers 2015-2026

7.6 North America Healthcare AR and VR Market in Advertising and Government Agencies 2015-2026

7.7 North America Healthcare AR and VR Market in Other End Users 2015-2026



8 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2 U.S. Market

8.3 Canadian Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vqzxw

