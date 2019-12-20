JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2020 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

Event 23th March 2020 for the year 2019 28th May 2020 for the first 3 month period of 2020 27th August 2020 for the first 6 month period of 2020 26th November 2020 for the 9 month period of 2020

Valda Mālniece

Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board