JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2020 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:
|Date
|Event
|23th March 2020
|for the year 2019
|28th May 2020
|for the first 3 month period of 2020
|27th August 2020
|for the first 6 month period of 2020
|26th November 2020
|for the 9 month period of 2020
Valda Mālniece
Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board
E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv
Siguldas CMAS
Riga, LATVIA
