JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2020 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date
 		Event
23th March 2020for the year 2019
28th May 2020for the first 3 month period of 2020
27th August 2020for the first 6 month period of 2020
26th November 2020for the 9 month period of 2020

Valda Mālniece

Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv